Who Will PSG Play In The UEFA Champions League Semi-Final?
PSG booked their place in the semi-final of the UEFA Champions League thanks to a win over Aston Villa. Despite losing the second leg 3-2, they progressed 5-4 on aggregate thanks to their 3-1 first-leg win at the Parc des Princes.
The question is, who will the Parisians face in the final four? They will take on another Premier League team in Arsenal, who demolished reigning Champions Real Madrid 5-1 on aggregate.
MORE: PSG Boss Luis Enrique Answers Whether He’d Prefer Real Madrid Or Arsenal In The UCL Semi-Finals
It's the third consecutive English team PSG will face in the knockout stages, having beaten Liverpool in the Round of 16, then Aston Villa in the quarter-final.
They also played Arsenal in the league phase of the competition, losing 2-0 at the Emirates. However, they are a much different team from the one back in October. It is set to be a very even matchup.
The first leg will take place on Tuesday, April 29, at the Emirates with the second game at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday, May 6.
