Willian Pacho Believes PSG Will Beat Liverpool in the Champions League Second Leg

PSG has a tough task on March 11 against Liverpool in the Champions League.

Jordan Merritt

IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

PSG fell to a 1-0 defeat in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 against Liverpool. The Parisians dominated but found themselves with a challenging task to make the next stage.

On March 11, Luis Enrique's team traveled to England for the second leg. Liverpool's home ground, Anfield, is notorious for being a tough place to play on European nights.

IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

PSG defender Willian Pacho is confident ahead of the game. Speaking after the game (h/tMade In Foot) the center-back gave his reason why he is posotive.

We played an excellent match; we know what we are capable of. So I have confidence in my team, in who we are, and I know that if we do things right, we will get a good result there. We must always stay positive.

IMAGO / PsnewZ

Pacho continued and said he was convinced of the outcome of the match next Tuesday.

When you see the team’s desire to push forward, not back down, to always want more… That’s what helps us and inspires us to keep growing as a team, as players. I am convinced that we will win the match there.

PSG came up against a Liverpool goalkeeper in tremendous form. Brazilain shot-stopper Alisson himself said it was one of his best games in his career. He denied the French champions numerous times, resulting in the man of the match.

IMAGO / Propaganda Photo

The confidence from Pacho and the team will be needed when they travel to England for the second leg on March 11. It would be one of the great Champions League nights if they could advance to the quarter-final.

Jordan Merritt
JORDAN MERRITT

Jordan Merritt is a freelance soccer writer who covers Real Madrid CF, Bayern Munich, and PSG On SI. He is an obsessive soccer fan and an Arsenal supporter.

