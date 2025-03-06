Willian Pacho Believes PSG Will Beat Liverpool in the Champions League Second Leg
PSG fell to a 1-0 defeat in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 against Liverpool. The Parisians dominated but found themselves with a challenging task to make the next stage.
On March 11, Luis Enrique's team traveled to England for the second leg. Liverpool's home ground, Anfield, is notorious for being a tough place to play on European nights.
PSG defender Willian Pacho is confident ahead of the game. Speaking after the game (h/tMade In Foot) the center-back gave his reason why he is posotive.
We played an excellent match; we know what we are capable of. So I have confidence in my team, in who we are, and I know that if we do things right, we will get a good result there. We must always stay positive.- Willian Pacho
Pacho continued and said he was convinced of the outcome of the match next Tuesday.
When you see the team’s desire to push forward, not back down, to always want more… That’s what helps us and inspires us to keep growing as a team, as players. I am convinced that we will win the match there.- Willian Pacho
PSG came up against a Liverpool goalkeeper in tremendous form. Brazilain shot-stopper Alisson himself said it was one of his best games in his career. He denied the French champions numerous times, resulting in the man of the match.
The confidence from Pacho and the team will be needed when they travel to England for the second leg on March 11. It would be one of the great Champions League nights if they could advance to the quarter-final.
