Croatia vs France UEFA Nations League Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
The France National Team's UEFA Nations League journey continues with a very tough quarter-final tie against Croatia, with the away leg taking place tomorrow.
France finished top of Nations League A Group 2 which contained Italy, Belgium and Israel. Italy pushed Les Bleus all the way, with the two teams ending the group stage with the same number of points.
There are four Paris Saint-Germain players in the current France squad and they are Bradley Barcola, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue and Warren Zaire-Emery. It is the first time that Doue has been named in a senior France squad, but his late arrival with Zaire-Emery to Clairefontaine led to an icy welcome from Didier Deschamps.
MORE: PSG Duo Receive Frosty Reception From Deschamps After Arriving Late To France Duty
There are no PSG players in the current Croatia squad meaning there won't be any friendly exchanges involving PSG players in the tunnel before the match. The first leg of the quarter-final will be played at Stadion Puljud, which is the home of Hajduk Split. The second leg will be at the Stade de France in Paris.
Big teams remain in the Nations League, with the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Germany, Denmark and Portugal all competing at this stage.
Below are the last five meetings between the two nations.
Date
Result
June 13, 2022
France 0-1 Croatia
June 6, 2022
Croatia 1-1 France
October 14, 2020
Croatia 1-2 France
September 8, 2020
France 4-2 Croatia
July 15, 2018
France 4-2 Croatia
France Team News vs Croatia
France received a blow when Inter forward Marcus Thuram pulled out with an injury, and Deschamps has decided that he will not call up a replacement. That means there will be more reliance on former PSG player Kylian Mbappe.
In all likelihood, the in-form Ousmane Dembele is the only PSG player expected to start against Croatia, with the rest of the attack being comprised of Mbappe, PSG loanee Randal Kolo Muani, and Bayern Munich's Michael Olise.
Croatia vs France Date
Date: Thursday, March 20, 2025
Croatia vs France Kick-Off Time
Time: 4:45 p.m. EST (1:45 p.m. PST, 8:45 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Croatia vs France
United States: Fubo TV, Fox Sports 2, ViX
United Kingdom: Viaplay International YouTube Channel
Canada: DAZN Canada
Australia: Optus Sport
The Latest PSG News:
Kylian Mbappe Opens Up on His Relationship With PSG President Nasser Al-Khelaifi
Kylian Mbappe Offers Honest Take on Ousmane Dembele's Ballon d'Or Chances
Adrien Rabiot Hits Back After Explicit Banner Aimed At Mother During PSG vs Marseille