Lyon vs PSG: 5 Classic Ligue 1 Matches
PSG faces another difficult task as they travel to the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, looking to stay unbeaten in Ligue 1 against Lyon.
The Parisians have faced Lyon over 100 times in all competitions, the third most of any team in France.
Ahead of this weekend's game, let's revisit five classic Ligue 1 matches between Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique Lyonnais.
December 13, 2015: PSG 5-1 Lyon
Paris Saint-Germain cemented its place at the top of Ligue 1 before Christmas, putting five past a poor Lyon side.
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Serge Aurier had PSG 2-0 up inside 17 minutes. However, Lyon pulled one back with Jordan Ferri scoring an excellent long-range effort. That was the best for the away team as the Parisians dominated in the second half.
Edinson Cavani, Lucas Moura, and Ibrahimovic's second goal made PSG all three points emphaticly.
February 9, 2020: PSG 4-2 Lyon
In one of the last games before COVID regulations, PSG put four past Lyon but did have to withstand a fightback from the away team.
Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappe gave the home team a 2-0 heading into the break before a Marca own goal made it 3-0 in the 47th minute. However, Lyon looked to orchestrate a fightback, with goals from Martin Terrier and Moussa Dembele making it 3-2.
PSG made the three points safe with Edinson Cavani making it 4-2 in the 80th minute, deflating the Lyon fightback.
February 25, 2012: Lyon 4-4 PSG
In 2012, the two teams played an eight-goal thriller, and the points were shared thanks to a stoppage-time equalizer from Paris Saint-Germain.
Guillaume Hoarau opened the scoring for the away team before Lyon scored three goals without a reply. Bafetimbi Gomis, Lisandro Lopez, and Michel Bastos score first-half goals.
PSG pulled one back with a Nene penalty. However, thanks to Jimmy Briand, Lyon established its two-goal lead. The scoring was completed thanks to Ceara, and a 94th-minute equalizer from Hoarau gave PSG a point in Lyon.
March 23, 2008: Lyon 4-2 PSG
Lyon recorded a thrilling win over a struggling Paris Saint-Germain, who avoided relegation by three points in the 2007/08 season.
Lyon striker Fred scored the first two goals in the first half before Zoumana Camara pulled a goal back with his head. Seven minutes into the second half, PSG was level, with Jerome Rothen stepping up to dispatch a penalty.
Goals from Sidney Govou and Juninho Pernambucano gave Lyona 4-2 win. Les Gones would go on to win the Ligue 1 title that season.
September 3, 2023: Lyon 1-4 PSG
A struggling Lyon welcomed PSG to the Parc Olympique Lyonnais, having picked up one point in their opening three games.
The Parisians showed them no mercy, scoring all four goals in the first half. Achraf Hakimi, Marco Asensio, and a brace from Kylian Mbappe had the away team coasting to three points. Mbappe had scored five goals in his first four games.
Lyon did manage a constellation through a Corentin Tolisso penalty. They would have to wait a further seven Ligue 1 games to record their first victory but turned it around unbelievably to finish 6th in the standings that season.
