Arsenal vs PSG: Predicted Lineup For The Champions League Semi-Final First Leg
PSG are back in Champions League action as they face Arsenal in the first leg of the semi-final. The Parisians will look to bounce back from their 3-1 loss to Nice in Ligue 1.
It looked like the starting XI Luis Enrique put out against Nice could be the team that starts in London on April 29. However, after the result, could there be any changes?
Enrique knows that getting a positive result in the first leg could be vital in progressing to the final. Here is the lineup the Spaniard may believe could get him that.
PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal (4-3-3)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma - The Italian saved the team on numerous occasions in the second leg against Aston Villa. He will 100% be called upon on Tuesday at the Emirates.
RB: Achraf Hakimi - Hakimi scored the first goal in the second leg against Villa and will be vital again, although getting forward may be much tougher in the first leg.
CB: Marquinhos - The captain's performance in the previous UCL game was questioned, and he will want to silence the doubters with a top performance against Arsenal.
CB: William Pacho - Pacho made his starting return against Nice after suffering from an illness. It is the No.1 choice to partner with Marquinhos in these big games.
LB: Nuno Mendes - Like Hakimi, he may not see many attacking opportunities on Tuesday, but he scored in both quarter-final legs against Aston Villa. I'm sure he would love another goal over the two legs.
CM: Fabian Ruiz - A calm presence in midfield has played in Spain's biggest games. Ruiz's experience will be vital for a youthful midfield/forward lineup.
CM: Vitinha - Portugal International is one of the most underappreciated players in Europe. He is as good as any creative midfielder but may need to defend much more than usual.
CM: Joao Neves - Neves will likely start over Doue in midfield due to needing to defend much more in the first leg. He may be small, but he is the battler required in the middle of the park.
RW: Bradley Barcola - Enrique could start Doue, but Barcola has slightly more pace for the possibility of counterattacks, which could be the game plan at the Emirates.
ST: Ousmane Dembele - Dembele has been out of the last few games, but it would be a great time to find his scoring boots again.
LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - The Georgian offers more breakaway pace from the other side of the front three. Kvaratskhelia has shown to be a great carrier of the ball, taking the pressure off the PSG defense.
