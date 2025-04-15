PSG

Aston Villa vs PSG: Confirmed Starting Lineups For Champions League Clash

Can PSG see out the job against Aston Villa in the Champions League quarter-final?

Jordan Merritt

PSG will face Aston Villa in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final. The Parisians hold a 3-1 lead after the game at the Parc des Princes, looking to avoid a shock in England.

Luis Enrique has a full-strength squad ahead of the game, with the big question: Will he play the same team, or will club captain Marquinhos come into the starting lineup after his suspension?

Enrique makes two changes, with indeed Marquinhos coming in for Lucas Beraldo. The surprise is Bradley Barcola gets the nod ahead of in-form Desire Doue, who scored the equalizer in the first leg.

PSG Starting Lineup vs Liverpool

1. Gianluigi Donnarumma

2. Achraf Hakimi

5. Marquinhos

51. Willian Pacho

25. Nuno Mendes

87. João Neves

17. Vitinha

8. Fabian Ruiz

29. Bradley Barcola

10. Ousmane Dembélé,

7. Kvicha Kvaratskhelia

