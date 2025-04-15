Aston Villa vs PSG: Predicted Lineup For The Champions League Quarter-Final Second Leg
A place in the semi-finals of the Champions League is within touching distance for Paris Saint-Germain as the team travels to Birmingham to take on Aston Villa.
A comprehensive 3-1 victory over the Premier League side at the Parc des Prince last week means that Luis Enrique's side is in full control of the situation heading into this quarter-final second leg.
Head coach Luis Enrique has had plenty of time to prepare his team for this massive fixture given there was no match between the two legs, whilst Villa had a trip to Southampton to contend with at the weekend.
He also has no serious injury concerns, meaning the Spanish coach can choose whoever he wants. Marquinhos being back from suspension is likely to be a major factor in his defensive choices on Tuesday night.
PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Aston Villa (4-3-3)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma - There is no reason to believe Enrique will cause a shock with his choice of goalkeeper, so Donnarumma is expected to start again but it will be tough to keep a clean sheet at Villa Park.
RB: Achraf Hakimi - Hakimi is a constant danger down the right flank for Villa to deal with, and the experienced Lucas Digne will have his work cut out again with Hakimi on Tuesday.
CB: Marquinhos - The only expected change to the starting lineup from Enrique sees Marquinhos go straight into the eleven after serving a suspension in the first leg. Lucas Beraldo would be the man to miss out, but the experience of Marquinhos in these scenarios could prove to be invaluable.
CB: William Pacho - It has been a fascinating battle throughout the season, but William Pacho appears to be the younger defender that Enrique favors over Beraldo, which is why the Ecuadorian should hold his place and partner Marquinhos.
LB: Nuno Mendes - Potentially PSG's best player in the first leg, Nuno Mendes' marauding runs caused Villa endless problems and he was rewarded with an important goal at the end. He may need to do more defensive work this time, though.
CM: Fabian Ruiz - Knitting it all together in the middle, Fabian Ruiz was excellent at moving the ball between defence and attack in the first leg and Villa's midfielders really struggled to track his movement.
CM: Vitinha - The Portuguese midfielder has grown in stature throughout this season and is now undroppable in these big games. It has taken a while for him to get the appreciation he deserves, but it is starting to happen for the 25-year-old.
CM: Joao Neves - There are options in this area as Desire Doue could be used instead, which would see Bradley Barcola come into the attack. Considering the success of the first-leg, though, expect Enrique to keep Neves in his midfield.
RW: Desire Doue - This was the most notable selection from Enrique in the first leg and it paid off, with Doue terrorising the Villa defence and scoring a superb equalizer. He should be rewarded with another start.
ST: Ousmane Dembele - The Frenchman is on the hunt for the Ballon d'Or but he was surprisingly quiet in the first leg compared to his fellow attackers. That being said, Villa cannot give him an inch.
LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - Villa will have to push forward for goals and that means gaps. Kvaratskhelia is one of the best in world football at exploiting space behind a defense, and he has great midfielders in the team to pick out the right pass. With a bit of patience, this scenario could suit the Georgian.
