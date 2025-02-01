Brest vs PSG Ligue 1 Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
PSG travels to face Brest in Ligue 1 on Saturday, a team they will become really familiar with in February. After this weekend's game, they will face them twice, having been drawn against them in the Champions League playoff.
Paris Saint-Germain stayed unbeaten in the league last week, drawing at home to Reims 1-1. That was PSG's fifth draw from nineteen games, winning the other 14. It means they are 10 points clear of Marseille, just over halfway through the season.
Brest won 1-0 over Le Harve in their last game, their fourth win in the previous five league games. This has helped Eric Roy's side move up to 8th in the standings, just outside the European places.
Since taking over in 2013, Roy has done an excellent job juggling Champions League and domestic football. After a slow start to the Ligue 1 season, they are now back on track and could push for another year in the top six.
The two teams faced each other in the reverse fixture back in September 2024, with Les Parisiens winning 3-1, thanks to a brace from Ousmane Dembele and a goal from Fabian Ruiz. PSG has not lost to Brest since 1985 and is unbeaten in 29 games since then.
Here's a look at the last five Ligue 1 games between the two teams.
Date
Result
September 14, 2024
PSG 3-1 Brest
January 28, 2024
PSG 2-2 Brest
October 29, 2023
Brest 2-3 PSG
March 11, 2023
Brest 1-2 PSG
Septemeber 10, 2022
PSG 1-0 Brest
Paris Saint-Germain Team News vs Brest
Left-back Nuno Mendes and winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia are back in the squad after missing the Champions League game against Stuttgart. Mendes was suspended, while Kvaratskhelia was ineligible.
Warren Zaïre-Emery is looking at three weeks on the sidelines after picking up an ankle sprain in the Champions League. Midfielder Joao Neves also picked up a foot injury in the game, but it's only a short-term injury but he will miss the game on Saturday.
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Brest Date
Date: Saturday, February 1, 2025
Paris Saint-Germain vs. Brest Kick-Off Time
Time: 11:00 a.m. EST (8:00 a.m. PST, 4:00 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Paris Saint-Germain vs.Brest
United States: Fubo TV, BeIN Sports Connect
United Kingdom: Ligue 1 Pass
Canada: Fubo, BeIN Sports Connect
Australia: BeIN Sports and BeIN Sports Connect
