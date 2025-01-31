Brest vs Paris Saint-Germain : 5 Classic Ligue 1 Matches
Paris Saint-Germain is back in Ligue 1 action against Brest, both coming off Champions League matches in mid-week.
PSG has faced Brest numerous times throughout its history, with Les Pirates having some long spells without facing Paris Saint-Germain. However, Brest has only won three league meetings in 57 against the French Champions.
Ahead of this weekend's game, let's revisit five classic Ligue 1 matches between Paris Saint-Germain and Brest.
December 5, 2010: Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Brest
After a 20-year absence from Ligue 1, Brest faced Paris Saint-Germain for the first time since the 1990/91 season.
Brazilian forward Nene gave PSG a first-half lead at the Parc des Princes. Brest leveled in the 54th minute through Nolan Roux. The Parisians were back in front five minutes later, thanks to Mathieu Bodmer.
Ludovic Giuly, who assisted the Bodmer goal, ensured the three points with a 77th-minute strike, keeping them second in the standings.
August 20, 2021: Brest 2-4 Paris Saint-Germain
A six-goal thriller in the third game of the 2021/22 Ligue 1 season, with four different scorers for Paris Saint-Germain.
Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera and Kylian Mbappe scored their first goals of the season to put the away team 2-0 up. Brest pulled one back just before halftime through Franck Honorat, catching PSG on the counterattack.
Idrissa Gueye extended the lead again before Brest striker Steve Mounie looked to start a comeback with an 85th-minute strike. Angel dDi Maria scored in the 90th minute on a counter-attack to secure three points, having only been on the field nine minutes.
January 28, 2024: Paris Saint-Germain 2-2 Brest
Brest fought back from 2 goals down to take a point at the Parc des Princes, a famous draw for the visitors.
Les Parisiens led 2-0 at halftime thanks to goals from Marco Asencio and summer signing Randal Kolo Muani. However, the lead could have been much larger, and the missed opportunities cost them.
Mahdi Camara pulled one back in the 55th minute before the substitute Mathias Pereira Lage equalized with 10 minutes remaining. Neither side could find the winner, with PSG winger Bradley Barcola sent off in added-on time for his second yellow card.
November 9, 2019: Brest 1-2 Paris Saint-Germain
After a second extended period away from the top flight, Brest returned to Ligue 1 in 2019/20 after last appearing in Ligue 1 in 2012/13.
Ange Di Maria opened the scoring for Paris Saint-Germain, and Samuel Grandsir leveled for Brest in the 72nd minute. Mauro Icardi, scoring in the 85th minute, broke the hearts of Les Pirates.
The reverse fixture did not go ahead after the final part of the season was canceled due to the global COVID outbreak.
October 29, 2023: Brest 2-3 Paris Saint-Germain
PSG rescued three points, thanks to a late goal from striker Kylian Mbappe at the Stade Francis-Le Ble.
The away team went 2-0 up in the first half, thanks to two good strikes from Warren Zaïre-Emery and Kylian Mbappe. Just before halftime, Brest pulled a goal back with Steve Mounie's header. The home team equalized in the 52nd minute, with Jeremy Le Douaron scoring with a fantastic header.
The joy turned to despair in the 89th minute when Mbappe followed up on his penalty miss to smash home the rebound.
