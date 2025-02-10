Brest vs PSG: Predicted Lineup For First-Leg Of Champions League Playoff Match
PSG will play Brest at the Stade Francis Le Blé in an all-French Champions League playoff game. The first leg, scheduled for early Tuesday, is the opening game of the playoff schedule.
The two teams met nine days ago in Ligue 1, with the Parisians winning 5-2 at Brest, but the game was much closer than the score suggested. Goncalo Ramos scored two goals late on to secure the three points.
Since then, the Pirates have won their last two games, the latest a 2-0 away win over Nantes in Ligue 1, while PSG thumped Monaco 4-1. Both teams played on Friday and had similar rest periods to prepare for the game.
PSG is at full strength for the game, and head coach Luis Enrique will likely pick a strong side. Georgian Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who registered for this round of the competition in January, will be available after his January transfer.
Here is how Paris Saint-Germain could lineup on Tuesday against Brest:
PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Brest (4-3-3)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma - The Italian goalkeeper looks set to sign a new contract with the club and is an essential presence in goal for the game.
RB: Achraf Hakimi - Hakimi was on the bench for the game against Monaco, suffering from stomach aches. He should be good to go against Brest.
CB: Marquinhos - The captain of the Parisians is the leader and has played in plenty of these big European knockout games.
CB: Willian Pacho - The Ecuadorian has formed a solid partnership with Marquinhos at the back and will need to be solid against a dangerous Brest team.
LB: Nuno Mendes - Mendes is the first-choice left-back in this strong attacking back four. He had an assist in the last game against Monaco.
CM: Desire Doue - The young attacking-minded midfielder started against Monaco, and his performance could get him a start over Lee Kang-in.
CM: Vitinha - The Portuguese midfielder has started every Champions League game for the Parisians so far and is an important cog in the team.
CM: Fabian Ruiz - Ruiz, another key player in the three-man midfield, is one of the first players on Luis Enrique's team sheet.
RW: Bradley Barcola - With two goals and two assists in the last four games, Barcola could start on the right side of the front three.
ST: Ousmane Dembele - One of the most in-form players in Europe, Dembele has eight goals in his last three starts in all competitions, including a hat trick in the last Champions League game.
LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - The Georgian is in line to start his first Champions League game this season, having been registered after signing from Napoli in January.
