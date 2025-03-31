Dunkerque vs PSG French Cup Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
PSG were close to securing the Ligue 1 title with their 6-1 thrashing of St-Etienne. However, Monaco's win means they would need to wait, but they have the chance with a win against Angers on April 5.
Tomorrow, their focus shifts to another competition, the French Cup. The Parisians face Ligue 2 opposition in Dunkerque, who should not be underestimated. Les Maritimes have already knocked out Ligue 1 teams Brest, Lille, and Auxerre.
Luis Enrique's side have had it comfortable in the previous two rounds. They beat third-tier Stade Briochin 7-0 in the quarter-final stage, and before that, they beat Ligue 2 side le Mans 2-0.
Dunkerque come into the game losing their last three league games, but they still sit in 5th place, just inside the promotion playoff spots. Perhaps the results have been off due to having one eye on this game, which is one of the biggest in the club's history.
PSG are expected to win the game comfortably, and based on their previous results, you can see why. They have easily brushed past Ligue 1 opponents while also knocking Liverpool out of the Champions League Round of 16 in the last month.
Paris Saint-Germain Team News vs Dunkerque
Head coach Luis Enrique has no new injury concerns. Midfielder Lee Kang-in picked up a foot injury on international duty and will likely miss this game.
The Spaniard also rested some of his big names against St-Etienne, with Gianluigi Donnarumma and Marquinhos not featuring. Ousmane Dembele, Vitinha, and Nuno Mendes played the final 30 minutes, so they should be fresh.
Dunkerque vs PSG Date
Date: Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Dunkerque vs PSG Kick-Off Time
Time: 3:10 p.m. EST (12:10 p.m. PST, 9:10 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Stade Briochin vs PSG
United States: FOX Sports 2, FOX Deportes
United Kingdom: Bet 365
Canada: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Fanatiz Canada
Australia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
