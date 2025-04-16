Ezri Konsa Revealed Mindset Aston Villa Had To Scare PSG In Second Leg
Paris Saint-Germain jumped out to a 2-0 lead, taking a 5-1 aggregate lead over Aston Villa in their second leg contest of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie.
Despite having control of the match, the Ligue 1 side would concede three unanswered goals to the Premier League club. Aston Villa scored right before halftime to boost morale within the team and hope as they headed into the dressing room.
Ezri Konsa, one of the goal scorers in the second half, revealed to Amazon Prime the mindset that the team had to put a scare into PSG and nearly pushed the tie into extra time (h/t BBC).
At halftime, we felt we had nothing to lose. We wanted to go out there and prove a point. We had chances, I think I scored the hardest one. I don't think we could have done any more. I missed the ball [for a header], it happens.- Ezri Konsa
Although Aston Villa scored two goals, they couldn't find that third goal that would have the tie require extra time to determine a winner. One reason why was Gianluigi Donnarumma, who made four saves in the second half. Konsa also gave a tip of the hat to the Italian's performance in those final 45 minutes.
[Donnarumma] made some excellent saves. We showed tonight we can compete at the highest level and we want to do it again next season.- Ezri Konsa
