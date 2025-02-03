Le Mans vs PSG French Cup Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
Paris Saint-Germain will continue its defense of the French Cup as it travels to face Le Mans at the Marie Marvingt Stadium.
The home team plays in the Championnat National, the third division in France, and is in 6th place. PSG will be heavily favored to win the game as they have more quality, but when it comes to cup games, anything can happen if they do not prepare correctly.
The Parisians beat US Orleans 4-1 in the Round of 32, a team that sits two places above Le Mans in the Championnat National. Luis Enrique's side is coming off two fantastic wins, the latest a 5-2 Ligue 1 win over Brest, where Ousmane Dembele scored his second hattrick in as many games.
Les Sang et Or beat Valenciennes 4-3 on penalties to progress to this stage, drawing 1-1 in regular time. Le Mans are unbeaten in nine games, which includes two French Cup wins to get them to this stage and a chance to cause a big upset over PSG.
Paris Saint-Germain Team News vs Le Mans
Joao Neves did not feature against Brest and could be rested against Le Mans again, with Luis Enrique confirming they need to manage his workload.
Enrique will not take the opposition lightly but may take the chance to rest several starters, with key games on the horizon. Achraf Hakimi, Ousmane Dembele, and Marquinhos could start on the bench.
Le Mans vs Paris Saint-Germain Date
Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025
Le Mans vs Paris Saint-Germain Kick-Off Time
Time: 3:10 p.m. EST (12:10 p.m. PST, 8:10 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Le Mans vs Paris Saint-Germain
United States: FS2, FOX Deportes
United Kingdom: Bet 365
Canada: DAZN, YouTube TV
Australia: BeIN Sports and BeIN Sports Connect
The Latest PSG News
Transcript: Luis Enrique’s Press Conference Ahead of Le Mans vs PSG In The French Cup
France International Teammate Kylian Mbappe Reacts To Ousmane Dembele’s Stunning PSG Form
Goncalo Ramos Closes In On Kylian Mbappe Record After Brace In Brest vs PSG
Paris Saint-Germain Transfer News: Chevalier, Ramos, Quenda, Donnarumma & More - February 2, 2025