Le Mans vs PSG French Cup Preview: Start Time, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

Everything you need to know ahead of PSG's trip to face Le Mans in the French Cup.

Paris Saint-Germain will continue its defense of the French Cup as it travels to face Le Mans at the Marie Marvingt Stadium.

The home team plays in the Championnat National, the third division in France, and is in 6th place. PSG will be heavily favored to win the game as they have more quality, but when it comes to cup games, anything can happen if they do not prepare correctly.

The Parisians beat US Orleans 4-1 in the Round of 32, a team that sits two places above Le Mans in the Championnat National. Luis Enrique's side is coming off two fantastic wins, the latest a 5-2 Ligue 1 win over Brest, where Ousmane Dembele scored his second hattrick in as many games.

Les Sang et Or beat Valenciennes 4-3 on penalties to progress to this stage, drawing 1-1 in regular time. Le Mans are unbeaten in nine games, which includes two French Cup wins to get them to this stage and a chance to cause a big upset over PSG.

Paris Saint-Germain Team News vs Le Mans

Joao Neves did not feature against Brest and could be rested against Le Mans again, with Luis Enrique confirming they need to manage his workload.

Enrique will not take the opposition lightly but may take the chance to rest several starters, with key games on the horizon. Achraf Hakimi, Ousmane Dembele, and Marquinhos could start on the bench.

Le Mans vs Paris Saint-Germain Date

Date: Tuesday, February 4, 2025

Le Mans vs Paris Saint-Germain Kick-Off Time

Time: 3:10 p.m. EST (12:10 p.m. PST, 8:10 p.m. local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream Le Mans vs Paris Saint-Germain

United States: FS2, FOX Deportes

United Kingdom: Bet 365

Canada: DAZN, YouTube TV

Australia: BeIN Sports and BeIN Sports Connect

Jordan Merritt
JORDAN MERRITT

Jordan Merritt is a freelance soccer writer who covers Real Madrid CF, Bayern Munich, and PSG On SI. He is an obsessive soccer fan and an Arsenal supporter.

