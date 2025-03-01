Lille 1-4 PSG: Parisians' Four First-Half Goals Secure Emphatic Win Over Lille
Behind a four-goal first half, Paris Saint-Germain cruised to a 4-0 victory over LOSC Lille on Saturday night at the Parc des Princes.
The Parisians set the tone early with a goal from Bradley Barcola in the sixth minute to allow PSG to take a 1-0 advantage.
Barcola passed the ball to Ousmane Dembele, who looked to score. His curled shot was denied by goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier, but Barcola was quick to follow up and finish, giving the Parisians a 1-0 lead over the visitors.
PSG was only getting started with their goals because, in the 22nd minute, Marquinhos received a cross at the far post and headed it in, aided by Chevalier's post. Then, six minutes latest, the capital club extended their lead to 3-0.
Dembele was perfectly set up by midfielder Joao Neves and finished with a smooth side-footed shot that beat the Lille shot-stopper.
Stats Foot also highlighted that this was the Frenchman's 100th career goal—12 with Stade Rennais, 10 with Borussia Dortmund, 40 with Barcelona, 32 with PSG, and 3 with the French national team.
The fourth goal might have been the best of the bunch. Just when it seemed like LOSC had some breathing room, Desire Doue fired a rocket into the top corner to beat Chevalier and cap off an offensive explosion for PSG.
Lille cut into the deficit as Jonathan David scored in the 80th minute to prevent PSG from recording a clean sheet. The contest ended 4-1 as Luis Enrique's side will now focus on the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie against Liverpool on Wednesday.
After the match, PSG's Kang-in Lee spoke to DAZN and shared his thoughts on the victory (via RMC Sport).
We are very happy to have the three points. We try to improve every time. We want to prepare in the best way (for Liverpool).- Kang-in Lee
