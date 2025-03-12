Liverpool 0-1 PSG (1-1 Agg, 1-4 on pens): Full Match Highlights as PSG Advance to the Quarter-Finals
Liverpool and PSG played out a sensational UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie at Anfield on March 11. The Reds won the first leg at Parc des Princes 1-0.
The second leg was quite similar to the first one, with PSG dominating the majority of the proceedings. Ousmane Dembele broke the deadlock in the 12th minute, restoring parity for the Parisians on aggregate.
Luis Enrique's side continued to keep up their efforts, and the scoreline remained the same after the regulation 90 minutes. PSG had several good chances in extra time. However, Alisson Becker showed his class yet again.
The game headed to penalties and it was Ginaluigi Donnarummas turn to shine. Vitinha, Goncalo Ramos, Dembele, and Desire Doue scored for PSG. While Mohamed Salah found a way past Donnarumma, Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones failed to do so.
The penalties ended 4-1, with PSG sealing a spot in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. It was an enthralling night at Anfield and the Parisians managed to come out with the result they needed.
Liverpool vs PSG: Match highlights
PSG was certainly the dominant force during the game, managing 55% possession. They also had eight shots to target compared to Liverpool's three.
The Parisians are unbeaten in Ligue 1 and look poised to win the title this year. Their performances in the UEFA Champions League have been hot and cold. However, the win against Liverpool showed that Enrique's side is ready for all comers this season.
