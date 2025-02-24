Lyon 2-3 PSG: Full Match Highlights For Les Parisiens' 3-2 Ligue 1 Win Over Lyon
PSG managed a 3-2 win against Lyon in their Ligue 1 away clash. Achraf Hakimi bagged a brace (53', 85') while Ousmane Dembele found the back of the net yet again (59').
Despite a late fight from Lyon, they suffered a defeat at home. Ryan Cherki (83') and Corentin Tolisso (90+2') were on the scoresheet for the hosts.
Hakimi's first strike was a nice first touch finish. Dembele then scored a fantastic solo goal to make it 2-0 for the Parisians. Cherki's goal reduced the deficit for the home side. Hakimi then scored again with his first touch to round off a fine team move. Tolisso found the back of the net in injury time for Lyon, but it was only a consolation.
PSG had the majority of possession during the match (66%). However, in terms of shots on target, it was neck in neck between the two sides. PSG managed eight shots on target while Lyon had seven.
The Parisians continue their unbeaten Ligue 1 run. Luis Enrique's side have 18 wins and five losses from their 23 matches, scoring a total 59 points. They lead second-placed Olympique de Marseille by a massive 13 points at the moment.
Lyon vs PSG: Full match highlights
Luis Enrique's side will now return to action on February 26 against Stade Briochin in a Coup de France game. Their next Ligue 1 outing is against LOSC Lille on March 1 at Parc des Princes. PSG are in contention to win all three competitions (including the UEFA Champions League) this season.
