Nantes vs PSG: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For Ligue 1 Clash

PSG look to go 31 games unbeaten when they face Nantes later today.

Jordan Merritt

PSG face Nantes in the rearranged Ligue 1 game from Matchday 29. The game was set to be played between the Champions League quarter-finals but was moved at the request of the Parisians.

Head coach Luis Enrique has a full-strength squad to choose from, but with another league game in three days, he has opted to rotate the lineup from Saturday's 2-1 win over Le Havre.

Right-back Achraf Hakimi has been given the night off, like Ousmane Dembele on Saturday. Warren Zaire-Emery steps in to cover, with Marquinhos and Nuno Mendes also returning to the defense. Dembele and Lee Kan-in start up at the top alongside Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

PSG Starting Lineup Against Nantes:

1. Gianluigi Donnarumma

33. Warren Zaire-Emery

5. Marquinhos

35. Lucas Beraldo

25. Nuno Mendes

8. Fabian Ruiz

17. Vitinha

87. Joao Neves

19. Lee Kang-in

10. Ousmane Dembele

7. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

