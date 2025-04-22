Nantes vs PSG: Confirmed Starting Lineup Announced For Ligue 1 Clash
PSG face Nantes in the rearranged Ligue 1 game from Matchday 29. The game was set to be played between the Champions League quarter-finals but was moved at the request of the Parisians.
Head coach Luis Enrique has a full-strength squad to choose from, but with another league game in three days, he has opted to rotate the lineup from Saturday's 2-1 win over Le Havre.
Right-back Achraf Hakimi has been given the night off, like Ousmane Dembele on Saturday. Warren Zaire-Emery steps in to cover, with Marquinhos and Nuno Mendes also returning to the defense. Dembele and Lee Kan-in start up at the top alongside Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
PSG Starting Lineup Against Nantes:
1. Gianluigi Donnarumma
33. Warren Zaire-Emery
5. Marquinhos
35. Lucas Beraldo
25. Nuno Mendes
8. Fabian Ruiz
17. Vitinha
87. Joao Neves
19. Lee Kang-in
10. Ousmane Dembele
7. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
