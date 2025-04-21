PSG

Nantes vs PSG Ligue 1 Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream

PSG take on Nantes in a midweek Ligue 1 clash.

Jordan Merritt

IMAGO / PsnewZ

PSG face 14th-placed Nantes at the Stade de la Beaujoire on April 22, looking to stay unbeaten in the league this season. It's the first of two games in three days for the Parisians, who play Nice on Friday, April 25.

The league champions faced another team fighting for survival this past Saturday, beating Le Havre 2-1. Despite the narrow scoreline, the home team dominated the chances but was caught a few times on the counter-attack. Luckily, the away side did not take advantage.

The win puts them at 30 games unbeaten this season, closing in on the record and the full season without a loss. Nantes has a big reason to record a victory other than needing the three points in their quest for survival. Les Canaris are the team currently holding the record for the longest unbeaten run in a season, going 32 games during the 1994-95 season.

The home team are coming off an away loss to Rennes. Drawing 1-1, Marcus Coco saw red in the second half, then they conceded with four minutes remaining. It was their third consecutive away game, but they beat Nice 2-1 in the game before. They also won their last home game 1-0 against Lille.

PSG have won their last ten league games, with the 1-1 draw against Reims on January 25 the last time they dropped points. The last time these sides met, it finished 1-1, and Nantes would take a point despite wanting to keep their record.

Here are the previous five meeting between the two sides.

Date

Result

Novemeber 30, 2024

PSG 1-1 Nantes

February 17, 2024

Nantes 0-2 PSG

December 9, 2023

PSG 2-1 Nantes

March 4, 2023

PSG 4-2 Nantes

September 3, 2022

Nantes 0-3 PSG

PSG Team News vs Nantes

PSG team training
IMAGO / PsnewZ

Head coach Luis Enrique has no new injury concerns after the game against Le Havre. Center-back Willian Pacho was absent on the weekend, having fallen ill 24 hours prior to the game. It is not confirmed whether he will be back for Tuesday's game.

Enrique rested Ousmane Dembele, and the star forward should be back in the squad for the game. Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marquinhos, and Fabian Ruiz all were unused subs against Le Havre.

Nantes vs PSG Date

Date: Tuesday, April 12, 2025

Nantes vs PSG Kick-Off Time

Time: 2:45 p.m. EST (11:45 a.m. PST, 7:45 p.m. local time)

How To Watch & Live Stream Nantes vs PSG

United States: Fubo TV, BeIN Sports Connect

United Kingdom: Ligue 1 Pass

Canada: Fubo TV, BeIN Sports Connect

The Latest PSG News

Transcript: Luis Enrique’s Pre-Match Press Conference Ahead of Nantes vs PSG

Gianluigi Donnarumma Praised For Growth As Leader Since Liverpool Matchup

Nantes vs PSG: 5 Classic Ligue 1 Matches

Published
Jordan Merritt
JORDAN MERRITT

Jordan Merritt is a freelance soccer writer who covers Real Madrid CF, Bayern Munich, and PSG On SI. He is an obsessive soccer fan and an Arsenal supporter.

Home/Matchday