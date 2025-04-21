Nantes vs PSG Ligue 1 Preview: Start Time, Date, Team News, How To Watch & Live Stream
PSG face 14th-placed Nantes at the Stade de la Beaujoire on April 22, looking to stay unbeaten in the league this season. It's the first of two games in three days for the Parisians, who play Nice on Friday, April 25.
The league champions faced another team fighting for survival this past Saturday, beating Le Havre 2-1. Despite the narrow scoreline, the home team dominated the chances but was caught a few times on the counter-attack. Luckily, the away side did not take advantage.
The win puts them at 30 games unbeaten this season, closing in on the record and the full season without a loss. Nantes has a big reason to record a victory other than needing the three points in their quest for survival. Les Canaris are the team currently holding the record for the longest unbeaten run in a season, going 32 games during the 1994-95 season.
The home team are coming off an away loss to Rennes. Drawing 1-1, Marcus Coco saw red in the second half, then they conceded with four minutes remaining. It was their third consecutive away game, but they beat Nice 2-1 in the game before. They also won their last home game 1-0 against Lille.
PSG have won their last ten league games, with the 1-1 draw against Reims on January 25 the last time they dropped points. The last time these sides met, it finished 1-1, and Nantes would take a point despite wanting to keep their record.
Here are the previous five meeting between the two sides.
Date
Result
Novemeber 30, 2024
PSG 1-1 Nantes
February 17, 2024
Nantes 0-2 PSG
December 9, 2023
PSG 2-1 Nantes
March 4, 2023
PSG 4-2 Nantes
September 3, 2022
Nantes 0-3 PSG
PSG Team News vs Nantes
Head coach Luis Enrique has no new injury concerns after the game against Le Havre. Center-back Willian Pacho was absent on the weekend, having fallen ill 24 hours prior to the game. It is not confirmed whether he will be back for Tuesday's game.
Enrique rested Ousmane Dembele, and the star forward should be back in the squad for the game. Gianluigi Donnarumma, Marquinhos, and Fabian Ruiz all were unused subs against Le Havre.
Nantes vs PSG Date
Date: Tuesday, April 12, 2025
Nantes vs PSG Kick-Off Time
Time: 2:45 p.m. EST (11:45 a.m. PST, 7:45 p.m. local time)
How To Watch & Live Stream Nantes vs PSG
United States: Fubo TV, BeIN Sports Connect
United Kingdom: Ligue 1 Pass
Canada: Fubo TV, BeIN Sports Connect
