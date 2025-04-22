Nantes vs PSG: Odds and Prediction
PSG are set to play Nantes in a Ligue 1 away clash on April 22. The Parisians have already been crowned the Ligue 1 champions and are unbeaten in domestic competitions this season with 77 points from 29 matches. They have 24 wins and five draws.
PSG lead second-placed Olympique de Marseille by 22 points with a game in hand. Nantes, meanwhile, are 14th on the table with 30 points from 29 matches. They sit three points above the relegation places and need points to secure their top-flight status.
It's two different stories on each side of the table. Let's have a loom at the odds and predictions for the Ligue 1 clash ahead of the game (Odds via Draftkings).
Nantes vs PSG odds
Moneyline:
Nantes: +650
Draw: +450
PSG: -265
Both teams to score:
Yes: -155
No: +120
Double chance:
Tie or PSG: -1100
Nantes or PSG: -700
Nantes or tie: +210
Total goals:
Nantes: 1.5 (Over +240, Under -340)
PSG: 1.5 (Over -290, Under +210)
Nantes vs PSG prediction:
PSG recently beat Le Havre 2-1 on April 19 and now are set for a quick return to action. The Parisians have a UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg showdown next week.
They have a game to play against Nice before that on April 25. Hence, Luis Enrique might look to rotate his side to keep the team ready and fresh for the Arsenal game.
Even if Enrique makes a few significant switches, overall PSG are the much better team and they look committed to continue their unblemished domestic record this season.
The Parisians might be too hot to handle for Nantes and should manage to get a comfortable win out of the match.
Winner: PSG
