Nantes vs PSG: Official Squad Announced For Ligue 1 Clash
Paris Saint-Germain travel west to face Nantes on Tuesday night, with just a handful of games left until the end of the Ligue 1 campaign.
With the title already secured, the new domestic aim for Luis Enrique's side is to remain unbeaten for the first time ever. There are five games to go, including this one, and with Nantes down in 14th place, it would be a surprise if this is where the first defeat comes.
The games are coming thick and fast now as PSG hosts Nice at the weekend, before then travelling to the Emirates for the Champions League semi-final first leg against Arsenal.
Luckily for Luis Enrique, he has effectively his entire squad to choose from with no glaring injury concerns to deal with at this key stage of the season. That being said, he has opted to rest Achraf Hakimi.
PSG Squad vs Nantes
Goalkeepers: Donnarumma, Tenas, Safonov.
Defenders: Kimpembe, Marquinhos, Hernandez, Mendes, Beraldo, Pacho.
Midfielders: Ruiz, Doué, Vitinha, Neves, Mayulu, Zaïre-Emery.
Forwards: Kvaratskhelia, Ramos, Dembélé, Lee Kang-In, Barcola, Mbaye.
