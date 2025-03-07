Rennes v PSG: Predicted PSG Lineup for Ligue 1 clash
After slipping to an undeserved and unfortunate defeat against Liverpool in the Champions League, Paris Saint Germain will be looking to bounce back with a strong performance away against Rennes.
Rennes lies in 11th place in Ligue 1 but have won four of their last five league games. The game will certiaily be a test for PSG on March 8.
Luis Enrique will likely name a strong starting XI for Saturday afternoon’s game but will perhaps have one eye on Tuesday’s game against Liverpool.
PSG haven’t dropped any points in the league since January 25, and a win here could take them a staggering 16 points clear of Marseille, who they play next weekend.
PSG predicted lineup vs Stade Rennais (4-3-3)
GK: Gianluigi Donnarumma - The Italian is PSG’s standout choice between the sticks and starts in the major competitions if fit.
RB: Achraf Hakimi - Kylian Mbappé once hailed Hakimi as the best right-back in the world; he is almost untouchable in the team and offers a unique threat from deep on the right-hand side.
CB: Marquinhos - The captain is another mainstay in the team, the Brazilian captains PSG, and should start in Saturday afternoon’s game.
CB: Willian Pacho - The 23-year-old has impressed since signing from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer and looked good against Liverpool too. It’s a toss-up between Pacho and Lucas Beraldo as to who starts alongside Marquinhos, but I feel the Ecuadorean should keep his place.
LB: Nuno Mendes - Mendes is another of the back five who is essentially nailed on to start. He is a competent player who has been in fine form recently. The Portugal international scored in PSG’s huge win over Brest in the Champions League.
CM: Joao Neves - Neves has looked brilliant since arriving from Benfica in the summer transfer window. He has two goals in 20 league appearances this season, and at 20 years of age, he is only going to get better. Incidentally, he celebrated his 20th birthday on the day PSG last met Rennes - Friday, September 27.
CM: Vitinha - The Portuguese theme in midfield continues with Vitinha, who has been one of their most consistent performers in recent years. He had played in every single Ligue 1 game since November 9, when PSG traveled to Angers, and expect that streak to continue here.
CM: Fabian Ruiz - The Spanish international has been a key cog for Paris this season and should feature against Rennes. He made way for Warren Zaire-Emery in midweek, but as Zaire-Emery continues his comeback from injury, Ruiz should keep his starting place for now and beyond.
LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia - The dynamic Georgian has been superb since arriving from Napoli in January. When combined with the other two parts of this triple-pronged attack, his pace and trickery can sometimes be a simply unstoppable force.
ST: Ousmane Dembele - With 18 goals in 22 league games this season, Dembele has arguably been PSG’s player of the season up to this point. Having initially burst onto the scene with this weekend’s opponents, Dembele’s career has taken him to Germany and Spain, but things finally seem to be clicking again in his home country, much to everyone’s delight.
RW: Bradley Barcola - The winger has been very impressive this term, and with 12 goals in 24 games, he is scoring at a rate of one in two, which is good for a striker, let alone a wide man. Throw his six assists into the mix, and we are looking at a serious talent. He scored a brace the last time these two sides met in the league.
The Latest PSG News:
Full Match Highlights of PSG’s 1-0 Defeat Against Liverpool in the Champions League
Willian Pacho Believes PSG Will Beat Liverpool in the Champions League Second Leg
Rennes vs PSG: 5 Classic Ligue 1 Matches
Thierry Henry Reacts to Alisson Becker's Nine-Save Performance Against PSG