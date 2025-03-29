Saint-Etienne 1-6 PSG: Player Ratings As Parisians Deliver Emphatic Second Half Show
PSG came from behind to beat Saint-Etienne 6-1, giving them a chance to clinch the Ligue 1 title this weekend. They would need Monaco and Nice to draw today when facing each other.
It was a lively start to the game, especially from the home team. They were rewarded with an early goal in the 9th minute. Zuriko Davitashvilli delivered a perfect ball from the left-hand side for Lucas Stassin to glance home past Matvey Safonov.
Heading into the final 10 minutes of the half, it was a surprise that only one goal had been scored, with both teams creating several good opportunities between them. Saint-Etienne looked dangerous on the counterattack when PSG lost the ball deep in the opponent's half.
PSG did equalize courtesy of a penalty from Goncalo Ramos. The Portuguese striker was the player fouled; the referee had no doubts it was. Ramos dusted himself off to send goalkeeper Gautier Larsonneur the wrong way.
It was 3-1 to the Parisians in the blink of an eye, with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (50') and Desire Doue (53') taking advantage of blunders from the home side's defense. The third goal killed the atmosphere in the Guichard Stadium.
The three points were sealed when Joao Neves guided his shot into the bottom corner. Saint-Etinne, their own enemies, once again gave the ball away in their half. Bradley Barcola picked it up, and his cross reached Neves.
Four was soon five as Doue grabbed his second of the game, PSG showing no mercy to their disheartened opponents. Young forward Ibrahim Mbaye finished the scoring in the 90th minute, set up unselfishly by Barcola.
Paris Saint-Germain player ratings below.
PSG Player Ratings vs. Saint-Etienne (4-2-3-1)
Ratings provided by WhoScored
Players
Ratings
GK: Matvey Safonov
6.3/10
RB: Warren Zaire-Emery
6.7/10
CB: Lucas Beraldo
6.6/10
CB: Willian Pacho
6.8/10
LB: Lucas Hernandez
7.3/10
DM: Joao Neves
7.9/10
DM: Fabian Ruiz
7.4/10
RW: Bradley Barcola
8.8/10
AM: Desire Doue
10/10
LW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
7.7/10
ST: Goncalo Ramos
7.9/10
SUB: Vitinha (57' for Zaire-Emery)
6.5/10
SUB: Nuno Mendes (64' for Pacho)
6.9/10
SUB: Ousmane Dembele (64' for Kvaratskhelia)
6.3/10
SUB: Presnel Kimpembe (78' for Beraldo)
6.4/10
SUB: Ibrahim Mbaye (78' for Ramos)
7.2/10
Player of the Match: Desire Doue (PSG)
