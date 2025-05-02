Strasbourg vs PSG Odds And Prediction
PSG are set to play Strasbourg in a Ligue 1 away clash on Saturday, May 3. The Parisians already have the Ligue 1 title in the bag. However, they suffered their first domestic defeat in the last league game against OGC Nice.
Luis Enrique's side have won three of their last five league matches, losing one and drawing the other. They sit atop the table with 78 points from 31 matches. Strasbourg, meanwhile, sit seventh in the table with 54 points from 31 matches. They have won three of their last five matches, drawing the other two.
Enrique has the luxury to rotate his squad ahead of the UEFA Champions League semi-final second leg against Arsenal. Strasbourg, meanwhile, will look to improve their position on the league table. Let's have a look at the betting odds and prediction for the game (Odds via Draftkings).
Strasbourg vs PSG odds
Moneyline:
Strasbourg: +135
Draw: +295
PSG: +170
Both teams to score:
Yes: -240
No: +185
Double chance:
Strasbourg or PSG: -400
Strasbourg or tie: -225
PSG or tie: -170
Total goals:
Strasbourg: 1.5 (Over -110, Under -120)
PSG: 1.5 (Over -110, Under -120)
Strasbourg vs PSG Prediction
PSG are definitely the stronger team on paper. However, Ousmane Dembele is doubtful after picking up a blow in the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg against Arsenal. Enrique also might look to rest the likes of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue.
On the other hand, Strasbourg has shown good form in recent games. Their defence, though, remains questionable as they have conceded 38 goals this season. PSG have scored 84 this term, meaning they can definitely find the back of the net against Strasbourg.
Enrique could also look to rest the likes of Marquinhos or Willian Pacho in the game against Strasbourg. The home side have shown they can find the back of the net with 51 league goals this season.
They might face a second string PSG side that are more focused on the Champions League. However, they would still want to maintain the unbeaten away record, which is now at 39 games. Our prediction is a 1-1 draw in the game.
Result: Draw
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
