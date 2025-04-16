Transcript: Luis Enrique's Post-Match Press Conference After Aston Villa vs PSG
PSG advanced to the semi-final of the Champions League despite losing the second leg 3-2 to Aston Villa. The Parisians won 5-4 on aggregate thanks to their 3-1 triumph in Paris.
After going 2-0 up at Villa Park, the French champions were about to cruise to the next stage. However, Villa scored three goals to make it a nervy last 30 minutes, but PSG held on to advance.
Head coach Luis Enrique spoke to the media (via Canal Supporters) after Paris Saint-Germain qualified for the semi-final of the Champions League.
Q: Does he think PSG thought they had qualified at 0-2?
Enrique: It was a match that lived up to all expectations. We didn't calculate anything, as I said we would. We took advantage of the spaces. The start of the match was exceptional, but then we weren't up to the Champions League standards at the end of the first half. I wasn't happy. We conceded two goals in three minutes in the second half. We suffered. Aston Villa almost equalized. This match will allow us to grow. I'm very happy with this second qualification for the semi-finals in a row. All of this will allow us to grow
Q: A favorite opponent between Arsenal and Real Madrid?
Enrique: I don't have a favorite opponent. I'm going to enjoy the match, with a beer. It will be special, whatever happens, with an English or Spanish club.
Q: Did he feel they may be eliminated?
Enrique: No. Aston Villa never equalized in the two-legged tie. During the ten minutes when they scored two goals, there were a lot of questions because we've never been so dominated this season. They were superior to us in an exceptional atmosphere. We hunkered down and you have to let your experience speak for itself in those moments.
Q: A match that will allow you to improve?
Enrique: That's the goal. There are four teams left. We can't do everything. Sometimes the opponent is stronger. The second game is sometimes crazy in the Champions League and then we lack control.
Q: How can we explain the difficulties in defense and midfield?
Enrique: I don't think there was a mistake. It reinforces our idea that we should never calculate. At 0-2, Aston Villa were knocked out. But overconfidence is forbidden at this level. The first goal put Aston Villa back in the game. All their corners were landing in front of the goal. They're very good with their heads. I liked the end of the match better because we were able to keep the ball better.
Q: What he learned from this double confrontation
Enrique: We're one of the younger teams. But we're ready to turn the score around. My team can put on its overalls. The defense ran more than usual. We're built to defend far from our goal. It's a good lesson to learn, an experience to gain.
Q: The Donnarumma Match
Enrique: Like the rest of the team: Sen – sa – tio – nnel (in French).
