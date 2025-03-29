Transcript: Luis Enrique's Post-Match Press Conference After PSG's 6-1 Ligue 1 Win
PSG conceded an early goal to AS Saint-Etienne in the ninth minute, thanks to a goal from Lucas Stassin. However, Paris Saint-Germain received a lifeline that helped inject a jolt into their attack.
Goncalo Ramos scored on a penalty kick to level the scoring right before halftime. PSG scored five unanswered goals in the second half, including a brace from Desire Doue for the capital club to secure a 6-1 win.
MORE: St-Etienne 1-6 PSG: Report and Match Highlights From The Parisians Dazzling Win
Following the impressive win, PSG manager Luis Enrique spoke to DAZN followed by the media at his press conference. He shared his thoughts on the result and how he saw the team coming out of the FIFA international break (via Canal Supporters).
Q: What did you say at halftime?
Enrique: I don’t remember what I said. If we analyze the first half, Saint-Étienne was superior to us. They had a better rhythm in their play and ran much more than we did without the ball. For the first 30-35 minutes, we were far inferior to them, and then at the end of the first half, it was good that we managed to equalize. After that, we regained our competitive rhythm and quality. It’s a very good victory and a great example of what football is: to win, you have to run, always be at the level, and have the right attitude.
Q: Why did you ask your staff not to enter the field to treat Doué? (DAZN)
Enrique: Because he wasn’t injured, he just took a hit. When players can, they get back up. That’s football—there are contacts and knocks, but players get up if they can.
Q: How do you explain the difference in level between the first and second half?
Enrique: There’s a phrase I always use: I don’t want excuses, just results. I have to congratulate Saint-Étienne. They played 30 minutes at a high level; they played like machines. They were better than us in intensity and control—better than any team has been against us in 2025. We were far from our usual rhythm, with little defensive help and little possession. We managed to reconnect after 30 minutes, with better intensity on the ball. After that, we saw the PSG we know, with a very good second half. But this match shows us that it’s impossible to give away 30 minutes to an opponent.
Q: What are your thoughts on the Monaco vs. Nice match?
Enrique: We have already been champions for several weeks. It doesn’t matter. What I would really like is for Nice and Monaco not to draw so that we can be crowned champions at the Parc des Princes. In any case, we have been the best team from the start until now.
Q: Is it a relief to get your team back after the international break?
Enrique: We tried to recover some things… It’s not easy when players leave. When you play for PSG, you have to be ready for every minute. If someone comes back lacking focus, they need to say so immediately. We need players who are immediately switched on. We have two months left… The easiest thing would be to relax, but we can’t afford that. We can’t start matches like this. We won’t always be able to turn things around.
The Latest PSG News:
St-Etienne 1-6 PSG: Player Ratings As Parisians Deliver Emphatic Second Half Show
Emi Martinez Reveals What Reaction He Expects From the PSG Fans in the Champions League Clash
PSG Offer Cryptic Kang-in Lee Update After Suffering Injury With South Korea
PSG's Marquinhos' Wife Carol Cabrino Announces Loss of Expected Child