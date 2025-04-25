Transcript: Luis Enrique’s Post-Match Press Conference After PSG’s Loss
PSG's unbeaten domestic run has come to an end as the Parisians were beaten by Nice in their recent Ligue 1 home clash on Friday, April 25.
Luis Enrique's side suffered a 3-1 defeat. Morgan Sanson opened the scoring in the 34th minute for Nice, with Fabian Ruiz equalized in the 41st minute Sanson scored again (46') and Youssouf Nadayishimie (70') also found the back of the net.
It's a setback for the team ahead of the UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg against Arsenal at the Emirates. Luis Enrique spoke to the media after the result. Read on to know what he said (via Canal Supporters).
Q: Whether the loss hurts
Enrique: No, not at all. First of all, I want to congratulate OGC Nice because they played a very serious match. They attacked very effectively. They also defended incredibly, we had more than 30 shots. We would like to play the same kind of match against Arsenal by having 30 shots, but we have to congratulate Nice . We will do our best for our supporters.
Q: On heads already turned at the match against Arsenal
Enrique: It's clear that this Nice team put in an exceptional defensive performance. We should perhaps have won this match if we look at the overall picture. In the end, we didn't manage to win this match despite all the chances.
Q: Feelings on the defeat
Enrique: First of all, I want to congratulate Nice . They were 100% efficient. One first-half comeback, one goal. Two second-half comebacks, two goals. I don't think that's fair. I congratulate Nice , but also my team. We played a full match. It was a draw at half-time, but we deserved more. Being unbeaten was a goal, but that doesn't change our goal for the Champions League : to reach the final.
Q: Whether he is worried about the loss
Enrique: I'm signing for Tuesday based on what I saw at the start of the season. I'm not worried, zero. We pressed high, we ran, Nice has a goalkeeper who made incredible saves. The fans never stopped singing. We'll try to live up to our fans by fighting until the last second. We're a team with courage, that's our characteristic.
Q: Whether it's a blow to the morale
Enrique: Right now, yes. The players are very touched. We deserved to win this match, I have no doubt about that. Football is like that: the match turned, but the chances-to-goal ratio is in our favor.
Q: On the team he fielded
Enrique: Draw whatever conclusions you want, but I'm not going to give any clues to Mikel Arteta (Arsenal manager). I'm very happy with the performance of my players. It wasn't our day, but I congratulate my players and my team.
The Latest PSG News:
PSG 1-3 Nice: Report And Full Match Highlights As Parisians Lose Unbeaten Record
Paul Merson Gives The Main Reason Why Arsenal Will Beat PSG In The Champions League
Dutch Legend Ruud Gullit Reveals The PSG Player Who Is A Future Ballon d'Or Winner
Portuguese Journalist Urges PSG Star To Pursue Liverpool Or Real Madrid Move