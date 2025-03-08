Transcript: Luis Enrique's Post-Match Reaction After PSG Defeat Rennes in Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain secured a 4-1 win over Stade Rennais on Saturday at Roazhon Park. However, the final scoreline will mislead anyone who didn't watch the contest.
It was a tightly contested match, with PSG holding 1-0 and 2-1 leads at various points. Nonetheless, Ousmane Dembele, who came off the bench in the second half, sealed the win by scoring a brace against his former club, as both goals came in the second-half stoppage time.
MORE: Rennes 1-4 PSG: Late Dembele Brace See Off Resilient Rennes in Ligue 1 Clash
After the match, manager Luis Enrique spoke to beIN SPORTS, and here's what he had to say (h/t Paris Fans).
Q: Is anyone injured?
Enrique: I think the game showed that all the players are doing well. The result is excellent, especially against a team that still gave us a lot of trouble. We've achieved our goal.
Q: What were you expecting from your players today, with all the talk about Liverpool?
Enrique: I believe the team is very competitive. We go onto the field to win. We had the right mindset.
Q: Did you bring in some players to maintain momentum for Tuesday's match?
Enrique: It’s about balance. Playing 80 minutes three days before facing Liverpool isn’t necessarily ideal, but that’s what we did with Pacho. For the others, we tried to balance things out. We had to win this Ligue 1 match, and we managed it as best as possible. Playing every three days is also good—it gives the players positive sensations.
Q: A great mentality from your team?
Enrique: Absolutely. And playing against Rennes—a very strong team with great momentum—really challenged us. In fact, they gave us more trouble than some teams in the Champions League. We're really good at recovering the ball, thanks to our positioning and the speed of our players. It’s a fantastic result.
Q: Where would you position Desire Doue?
Enrique: He’s one of the young players with a lot of potential. He’ll develop at PSG, and he has a very positive mindset. He fits well into the team, which is a real pleasure for a coach.
Q: How are you preparing for the Liverpool match?
Enrique: The first leg gives us no choice but to win. That’s the goal, and nothing will change in our approach compared to other matches. We play to win, and the only team without doubt about that is us.
