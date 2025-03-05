Vitinha Bluntly Assesses PSG's Late Champions League Defeat Against Liverpool
Paris Saint-Germain has work to do to stay in the Champions League after losing 1-0 at home to Liverpool in the Round of 16 first leg.
The scoreline does not even slightly tell the whole story of the game, as PSG produced 27 shots, 10 of which were on target and had 71% of the possession. That is in comparison to the one shot on target that Liverpool managed at the Parc des Princes.
Despite the domination and the guilt-edged chances, Liverpool scored late on through Harvey Elliott and takes the advantage to the second leg at Anfield.
Portuguese midfielder Vitinha played the full 90 minutes, and he spoke to the press (via @PSG_Report) after the match to bemoan the manner of his team's defeat.
Liverpool scored with their only shot. It’s football. The result is tough and harsh. We deserved to win tonight.- Vitinha
Vitinha refused to lose hope in the tie, though, and claimed that he is 'sure' Luis Enrique's side will progress at Anfield in just under a week.
It’s been a long time since we lost, but we’ll have to show our strength. We’re going to have a great game and win at Anfield, we’ll go through, I’m sure.- Vitinha
