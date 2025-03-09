Arne Slot Points Out What PSG Did Different Than Liverpool’s Other Opponents This Season
PSG is set to square off against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg at Anfield on March 11. The first leg between the two sides ended in a 1-0 win for the Reds.
While the Parisians dominated the majority of the contest, they couldn't find a way past the exceptional Alisson Becker. Liverpool, meanwhile, snuck in a late goal through Harvey Elliott.
Liverpool boss Arne Slot has now praised the intensity with which PSG operated in the first half of the first leg.
He told the media:
I think that PSG showed us the right example. They played LOSC Lille with incredible intensity, 4-0 up at half-time and then they played against us and that intensity, I have not seen before in a game that we have played this season. When I look at the game against PSG, we have to go one step up in terms of intensity if we want to have any chance of reaching the next round.- Arne Slot
The Parisians have been in spectacular domestic form this season and are unbeaten. While their showings in the UEFA Champions League have been inconsistent, it was a fantastic display against a high-flying Liverpool side.
PSG won their game against Rennes this weekend by a score of 4-1. They only have a goal deficit to overturn in the second leg against Liverpool. Considering their form, PSG can't be ruled out. However, in front of a buzzing Anfield crowd, Enrique's side can't put a foot wrong.
