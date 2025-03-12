Arne Slot Reveals Why Liverpool’s Elimination Against PSG Feels 'Unfair'
PSG and Liverpool met in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. After two legs of captivating action, the Parisians went through to the quarter-finals via penalties.
Liverpool won 1-0 at the Parc des Princes. PSG won 1-0 at Anfield courtesy of an Ousmane Dembele goal. The aggregate score was all squared at the end of 120 minutes in the second leg, and the game headed to penalties.
Vitinha, Goncalo Ramos, Ousmane Dembele, and Desire Doue found the back of the net for the Parisians from the spot. While Mohamed Salah scored his penalty, Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones didn't. The Reds were eliminated from the Round of 16, and PSG went through.
Speaking to Amazon Prime after the game, Slot said:
It had everything you’d like to see from a football game. From a Liverpool perspective, you’d at least like to have a draw after 90 minutes but it came down to penalties.- Arne Slot
He further added:
It feels unfair to go out at this round already, you’re at the top of the table then you face a team like PSG, but that’s also the nice part about football. Everybody around the world enjoyed watching this game and the margins are small, and if you want to win it you have to have some luck, we had it last week, I don’t think we had it today.- Arne Slot
PSG has been inconsistent in the UEFA Champions League this season. However, they got the job done against a red-hot Liverpool side and showed that they can dominate even the most in-form teams in European football at the moment.
