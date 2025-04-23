Dutch Legend Ruud Gullit Reveals The PSG Player Who Is A Future Ballon d'Or Winner
Since head coach Luis Enrique arrived in 2023, PSG has changed its approach to squad building. This has resulted in removing the individual stars with huge wages and creating a bond within the team, which has resulted in great performances on the field.
Signing young players with high potential is another direction they have headed, alongside bringing talent through their academy. It has worked wonders for European teams like Barcelona, with teenage talent Lamine Yamal in their squad. PSG now have some of the more exciting young players in Europe.
Neko Deportes asked Dutch legend Ruud Gullit about a young potential Ballon d'Or winner besides Yamal. He chose one of the exciting youngsters in the Paris Saint-Germain squad.
It's difficult... I like Désiré Doué, from Paris Saint-Germain. He is young, and could be a Ballon d'Or.- Ruud Gullit
The 19-year-old signed from Rennes in the summer and has already won two trophies with the Parisians. He is also looking to add the French Cup and the UEFA Champions League in his debut season.
After a slow start to his PSG career, Doue took a huge step in 2025, scoring important goals in Europe and Ligue 1. His goal against Angers secured the league title on April 5.
His teammate Ousmane Dembele is in the running for the 2025 Ballon d'Or, and if PSG can win the Champions League, it would put him in a great position. However, Doue can win the award in the future if he keeps progressing.
