Fabian Ruiz Highlights One Reason Why PSG Is On A Positive Path
PSG midfielder Fabian Ruiz has been at the club since 2022, signed by former head coach Christophe Galtier.
The French coach lasted a season after a below-par tenure, being knocked out of the Champions League in the Round of 16.
Speaking to the media ahead of the Champions League playoff game against Brest, Fabian Ruiz credited current head coach Luis Enrique for the club's trajectory.
I think the club is growing little by little, all together. I am very happy at this club, in this city. That's also how my family feels. Since Luis Enrique arrived, we have been on a very positive path. Last season was a great season, and the current one has been too so far. We really want to do great things for the club, which deserves it, and for the city.- Fabian Ruiz
PSG head coaches will always be judged on the Champions League campaign. The club expects to win the Ligue 1 every season, but that major European trophy continues to escape them.
Carlo Ancelotti, Thomas Tuchel, Unai Emery, and others have failed. However, there is confidence in Enrique getting the team over the line.
The Spaniard is building a young team ready to lift the Champions League trophy. It may not be this season, but there is faith is there for it to happen, recently signing a contract extension until 2027.
The Latest PSG News:
PSG vs Brest: Predicted Lineup For Second Leg Of The Champions League Playoff Match
Ibrahima Konate Speaks On Potential PSG vs Liverpool Champions League Showdown
Nike Air Jordan Set To Release Special PSG Edition Sneakers
PSG To Battle Manchester United For $78 Million Serie A Forward
PSG Linked With Move For $52 Million Liverpool Star With A Year Left On His Contract