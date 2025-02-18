PSG

Fabian Ruiz Highlights One Reason Why PSG Is On A Positive Path

PSG is looking to book its place in the Champions League Round of 16 against Brest today.

Jordan Merritt

PSG midfielder Fabian Ruiz has been at the club since 2022, signed by former head coach Christophe Galtier.

The French coach lasted a season after a below-par tenure, being knocked out of the Champions League in the Round of 16.

Speaking to the media ahead of the Champions League playoff game against Brest, Fabian Ruiz credited current head coach Luis Enrique for the club's trajectory.

I think the club is growing little by little, all together. I am very happy at this club, in this city. That's also how my family feels. Since Luis Enrique arrived, we have been on a very positive path. Last season was a great season, and the current one has been too so far. We really want to do great things for the club, which deserves it, and for the city.

PSG head coaches will always be judged on the Champions League campaign. The club expects to win the Ligue 1 every season, but that major European trophy continues to escape them.

Carlo Ancelotti, Thomas Tuchel, Unai Emery, and others have failed. However, there is confidence in Enrique getting the team over the line.

The Spaniard is building a young team ready to lift the Champions League trophy. It may not be this season, but there is faith is there for it to happen, recently signing a contract extension until 2027.

Published
Jordan Merritt
JORDAN MERRITT

Jordan Merritt is a freelance soccer writer who covers Real Madrid CF, Bayern Munich, and PSG On SI. He is an obsessive soccer fan and an Arsenal supporter.

