Goncalo Ramos Closes In On Kylian Mbappe Record After Brace In Brest vs PSG
Goncalo Ramos closed in on Kylian Mbappe's record during PSG's latest Ligue 1 away win against Brest. The Portuguese striker scored twice during the match on February 1.
Luis Enrique's side managed a 5-2 away win. Ousmane Dembele managed a hat-trick (29', 57', 62') and Ramos chipped in with a brace (89', 90+7').
Ramos has now scored nine Ligue 1 goals for PSG after coming on as a substitute. He trails Kylian Mbappe by two goals, who leads the chart with 11 Ligue 1 strikes as a substitute.
In 2024-25, Ramos has scored eight goals and provided two assists in 16 appearances across competitions for the Parisians. He has managed four goals and two assists in nine Ligue 1 appearances.
PSG, meanwhile, extended their lead atop the La Liga table courtesy of their stellar win against Brest. The Parisians have 50 points from 20 league games this season.
Luis Enrique assessed his team's performance and was happy with how the Parisians played. He told the media after the game (via PSG):
It was a match between two Champions League teams. I think it was difficult, it's always difficult to play at Brest. They play a lot of crosses, they don't need to play a lot. Difficult, but we're very happy because we played a good game. Congratulations to Ousmane Dembélé! I think it's wonderful when you have a player like Ousmane in this form, and I think all the players put in a great performance together today. I think we have to think about improving, but we're happy.- Luis Enrique
