Lionel Messi Gives Reason for His Unhappy Spell At PSG
Lionel Messi has given a brutally honest verdict regarding his PSG. Messi joined the Parisian club in 2021 after Barcelona could not renew his contract and had to leave.
Messi's Barcelona stint was legendary. However, he never reached those heights for PSG. While Messi won two Ligue 1 titles in two seasons, the club never got past the UEFA Champions League Round of 16.
On an individual level, Messi could not replicate the astronomical numbers he did at Barcelona. In his two seasons, Messi made 75 appearances for PSG, scoring 32 goals and providing 35 assists. The Parisians also had Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, so expectations were higher for them.
Lionel Messi has now given his honest take on the PSG stint, telling Apple Music:
I had to leave Barcelona and I spent 2 years in Paris that I didn’t enjoy… I was not happy on a daily basis, with games, training, it was hard for me to adapt.
Lionel Messi joined Inter Miami on a free transfer in 2023 after leaving PSG. He has so far made 42 appearances for The Herons, scoring 36 times and setting up 20 more goals. Speaking about joining MLS club Inter Miami, Messi said:
I always had in mind to try a new chapter in MLS. I always wanted this move. Inter Miami attracted me as the club is growing, developing… I wanted to come here to help the club become bigger, also giving the MLS more power as a global brand
