Nike Air Jordan Set To Release Special PSG Edition Sneakers
PSG is one of the most popular clubs in world football. Due to its brand value, the French club has significant collaborations with several top brands.
One of those brands is Nike Air Jordan, which released a special PSG edition in 2018 and was an instant hit.
A sequel to that collection is now set to release in 2025. The latest edition is named 'Off Noir,' a blend of Off Noir, Particle Rose, Anthracite, Pearl Pink, and Sail Hues. The PSG branding will be available at heel embroidery, custom insoles, and co-branded packaging.
The retail price of the shoes is set to be $210. Jordan has a massive market among European soccer fans, and its collaboration with PSG could catapult the brand's tremendous success.
The 'Off Noir' collection will be available online and in stores. In addition to Nike.com, fans can get their pair from retail stores.
PSG also sells several Jordan collections on its official website, and the new 'Off Noir' collection will soon feature there.
The Parisians have been in sensational domestic form this season. They are unbeaten in Ligue 1, with 17 wins and five draws. Luis Enrique's side has secured 56 points from their 22 league games so far this campaign.
In the UEFA Champions League, they won the first leg of the knockout play-offs against Brest by a score of 3-0. The second leg at Parc des Princes will take place on February 19.
