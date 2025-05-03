Philipp Lahm Compares Khvicha Kvaratskhelia To Former Bayern Munich Teammate
PSG strengthened their attack in the winter transfer window by signing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli. Since joining the club, the Georgian winger has made a real impact, particularly in the UEFA Champions League knockout rounds.
Kvaratskhelia has recorded four goal contributions in seven knockout stage matches, including a goal against Aston Villa and an assist on the goal from Ousmane Dembele in the first-leg win over Arsenal.
In an article for The Athletic by former Bayern Munich defender Philipp Lahm, the PSG standout earned praise from the 2014 FIFA World Cup winner. Lahm spotlighted several traits that make the Georgian a special special, which will be a handful against the Gunners in the second leg next week.
The distance Khvicha Kvaratskhelia can carry the ball is remarkable, more so that he is still dangerous at the end of those runs. He gives something to all his teams. He’s the star for the Georgian national team, but he works and defends as fiercely as anyone in that side. He is a fighter, both offensively and defensively; it is in his nature.- Philipp Lahm
Moreover, the 41-year-old noted that Kvaratskhelia draws a comparison to an ex-teammate on the Bundesliga side.
That hard work reminds me of [Franck] Ribery. I can imagine that Kvaratskhelia’s teammates are grateful to play with him and that they always feel as if he is part of their side, regardless of what is happening at any moment during games.- Philipp Lahm
PSG are just 90 minutes away from securing a spot in the Champions League final, and Kvaratskhelia will need to play a key role in helping the Parisians reach their second-ever final in club history.
