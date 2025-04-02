USL Dunkerque Frustrated After Falling Short Of Stunning PSG In French Cup
USL Dunkerque was close to pulling off a major upset over Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night in the French Cup semifinals.
The Ligue 2 side had already defeated three Ligue 1 clubs this season in the tournament and put a real scare into PSG, but a win wasn't meant to be, which frustrated the squad.
MORE: Transcript: Luis Enrique's Post-Match Press Conference After PSG's 4-2 Win In French Cup
The Seasiders opened the scoring in the seventh minute thanks to a goal from Vincent Sasso. Then, in the 27th minute, Muhanad Al-Saad made it 2-0 to shock everyone in attendance that maybe David would beat Goliath that night.
However, the capital club scored in the 45th minute, and it was all downhill for the underdog as Luis Enrique's side scored three unanswered goals in the second half to win 4-2.
After the match, Sasso spoke to beIN Sports to share his disappointment in the result (via Paris Fans).
There is frustration. There is disappointment because we are competitors. When you take the lead, especially against PSG, you hope for more. We came up against a stronger team.- Vincent Sasso
Sasso also noted that USL Dunkerque played their game for 40 minutes, but then they fell apart.
We played a big game and stayed solid. We knew that if we played very high like in the league, we would suffer, so we tried to reduce the spaces as much as possible—that was the key for us. We did it for 40 minutes. The goal hurt us psychologically. At this level, a bad decision gets punished immediately.- Vincent Sasso
PSG will now wait for Wednesday's winner of AS Cannes and Stade de Reims to see who they face in the French Cup final.
The Latest PSG News on SI:
Dunkerque 2-4 PSG: Report And Full Match Highlights From Parisians French Cup Win
Neymar Jr.'s Former Agent Discusses 'Unforgettable Cheque' From $240m PSG Move
Gerard Piqué Claims Dominant PSG Are Making Ligue 1 Less Watchable