Paris Saint-Germain Players 2024/25: Full Squad List

The 2024/25 Les Parisiens squad features stars such as Ousmane Dembele and Marquinhos.

Paris Saint-Germain is looking to win its fourth consecutive Ligue 1 title in the 2024/25 season. Although its squad may not have the likes of Kylian Mbappe or Neymar, it's capable of winning trophies.

PSG spent money in the summer, bringing in players such as Joao Neves and Willian Pacho. They also brought in a big winter signing in January, Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

Randal Kolo Muani was allowed to leave on loan to Juventus. The team has enough firepower to win domestic trophies, but can Luis Enrique guide them to European glory this season?

Here's a rundown of Paris Saint-Germain's squad for this current campaign.

Paris Saint-Germain Goalkeepers

Gianluigi Donnarumma  

Matvey Safonov 

Lucas Lavallee 

Louis Mouquet 

Arnau Tenas 

Paris Saint-Germain Defenders

Achraf Hakimi 

Presnel Kimpembe 

Marquinhos 

Lucas Hernandez 

Nuno Mendes 

Warren Zaire-Emery 

Beraldo 

Milan Skriniar 

Yoram Zague 

Naoufel El Hannach 

Willian Pacho 

Younes El Hannach 

Paris Saint-Germain Midfielders

Fabian Ruiz 

Desire Doue 

Danilo Pereira 

Vitinha 

Lee Kang-In 

Senny Mayulu 

Axel Tape 

Joao Neves 

 Paris Saint-Germain Forwards

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia 

Goncalo Ramos 

Ousmane Dembele 

Marco Asensio 

Bradley Barcola 

Ibrahim Mbaye

Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Winter Transfer Window

IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Paris Saint-Germain made one big transfer during the winter window, bringing in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli. The Georgian winger signed for a fee of around $72.9 million.

PSG also lets one of its big transfers from 2023 go out on loan. Forward Randal Kolo Muani has been loaned out to Juventus for the rest of the 2024/25 season.

Transfers In

Transfers Out

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Randal Kolo Muani (loan)

