Paris Saint-Germain Players 2024/25: Full Squad List
Paris Saint-Germain is looking to win its fourth consecutive Ligue 1 title in the 2024/25 season. Although its squad may not have the likes of Kylian Mbappe or Neymar, it's capable of winning trophies.
PSG spent money in the summer, bringing in players such as Joao Neves and Willian Pacho. They also brought in a big winter signing in January, Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.
Randal Kolo Muani was allowed to leave on loan to Juventus. The team has enough firepower to win domestic trophies, but can Luis Enrique guide them to European glory this season?
Here's a rundown of Paris Saint-Germain's squad for this current campaign.
Paris Saint-Germain Goalkeepers
Gianluigi Donnarumma
Matvey Safonov
Lucas Lavallee
Louis Mouquet
Arnau Tenas
Paris Saint-Germain Defenders
Achraf Hakimi
Presnel Kimpembe
Marquinhos
Lucas Hernandez
Nuno Mendes
Warren Zaire-Emery
Beraldo
Milan Skriniar
Yoram Zague
Naoufel El Hannach
Willian Pacho
Younes El Hannach
Paris Saint-Germain Midfielders
Fabian Ruiz
Desire Doue
Danilo Pereira
Vitinha
Lee Kang-In
Senny Mayulu
Axel Tape
Joao Neves
Paris Saint-Germain Forwards
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Goncalo Ramos
Ousmane Dembele
Marco Asensio
Bradley Barcola
Ibrahim Mbaye
Paris Saint-Germain 2024/25 Winter Transfer Window
Paris Saint-Germain made one big transfer during the winter window, bringing in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli. The Georgian winger signed for a fee of around $72.9 million.
PSG also lets one of its big transfers from 2023 go out on loan. Forward Randal Kolo Muani has been loaned out to Juventus for the rest of the 2024/25 season.
Transfers In
Transfers Out
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
Randal Kolo Muani (loan)