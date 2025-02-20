PSG

Bayer Leverkusen Interested In $16 Million PSG Player Out On Loan

The player is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen.

Jordan Merritt

PSG defender Nordi Mukiele is likely on the move in the summer transfer window. The French defender is currently on loan at Bayer Leverkusen, with the Bundesliga champions wanting to make the deal permanent.

Mukiele has started five of the last seven games for Leverkusen and has become a key part of the squad.

Nordi Mukiele, Bayer Leverkusen
The Parisians did not include a buy option in the loan deal but could be open to letting the 27-year-old leave with just over a year left on his contract.

Bayer managing director Simon Rolfes recently discussed the possibility of making Mukiele's loan move permanent, saying:

It’s still too early to assess that, but Nordi [Mukiele] has developed very well after a difficult start. He is totally integrated into the team, and he is performing really well.

Simon Rolfes

Mukiele arrived at Paris Saint-Germain in 2022 from RB Leipzig. However, he has suffered numerous injury setbacks and has not been favored by head coach Luis Enrique.

Nordi Mukiele, PSG
In that time, he had made just 45 appearances for PSG. He will have just one year left on his contract in the summer, so the Parisians could cash in before his price drops.

