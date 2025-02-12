Juventus Director Confirms Club's Desire To Keep PSG's Kolo Muani Permanently
Randal Kolo Muani has hit the ground running at Juventus, and the Serie A side is very keen on signing the striker on a permanent deal from Paris Saint-Germain.
The Frenchman arrived in Serie A on loan from PSG during the January transfer window, and his stunning early form has convinced the Bianconeri that he needs a more extended stint in Northern Italy.
Kolo Muani scored five goals in his first three Serie A matches for Juventus and is largely responsible for Thiago Motta's side's current upturn in form.
Juventus Expected To Propose Permanent Deal For PSG Striker After Loan Spell
Speaking to Sky Sport Italia ahead of the Champions League match against PSV Eindhoven, Juventus sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli was bullish about how keen the club is to secure a permanent deal.
Our relationship with PSG is excellent. We moved early and with great determination to beat the competition. Our intention is to continue with him. We’ll sit down at the end of the season to see how to make it happen.- Cristiano Giuntoli
Kolo Muani is under contract at PSG until June 2028, having signed for the club from Eintracht Frankfurt for a massive $98.5m fee in 2023.
