Manchester United To Rival PSG For $52 Million Barcelona Defender
Manchester United and PSG could clash in the summer transfer window. Both players are reported to be interested in a Barcelona defender.
Fichajes has reported that the Red Devils have made a strong push for Barca left-back Alejandro Balde.
Head coach Ruben Amorim wants to strengthen his defense this summer and sees the Blaugrana youth player as an excellent addition.
PSG has also said to be monitoring the left-back, the no.1 option if Nuno Mendes were to leave the Parisian club.
Mendes has just signed a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain until 2029. That still may not stop Luis Enrique from adding another top left-back to his squad. It would mean good depth to attack all competitions.
MORE: PSG Targets Contract Extensions For Two Key Starters
Balde is valued at around $52 million; with the 21-year-old a regular in the Catalan team, the club would likely not want to sell such a talent.
The club's financial problems mean they may be forced to sell players. If a bid comes in for Balde that is above his valuation, it may force the hand of the Barcelona board.
