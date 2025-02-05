Napoli Director Says The Club Was 'Almost Blackmailed' In Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Transfer
Paris Saint-Germain has had several transfer dealings with Serie A side Napoli over recent years. Ezequiel Lavezzi and Edinson Cavani both moved to Paris from Gli Azzurri.
The latest player to make the move is Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, whom PSG paid $72.9 million to sign during the January transfer window.
His former club's director, Giovanni Manna, spoke about the drama surrounding the transfer and denied rumors that surfaced in a recent press conference via TuttoNapoli.
We thank Kvara for what he did in Naples, for what he gave to the city. We tried to resolve a complicated situation in July, then again in November and December, but we were forced to sell him in this window because we found ourselves— I won’t say blackmailed, but almost. It was necessary to make this move.- Giovanni Manna
Manna also denied rumors that the sale of Kvaratskhelia was to combat the money Napoli spent in the summer.
I’ve read that it was needed to cover the summer transfer market or balance the books, but that’s not true. We were negotiating a major renewal up until 20 days before, but then the dynamics of the market and the player’s will led us to take a different path.- Giovanni Manna
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has started three games for PSG since his arrival, having one assist in the 1-1 draw against Reims in Ligue 1.
