Five Chelsea players, including four new signings, have made the FIFA 21 'Top 100' rankings ahead of the release next month.

EA Sports released the list for the highest rated players, which includes five Chelsea stars, with N'Golo Kante leading the way in no.28 as he has been handed an 88 rating on Ultimate Team.

Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech, Timo Werner and Kai Havertz were also named in the top 100 as they were all given an 85 rating for FIFA 21.

----------

UPGRADES

Kai Havertz has been handed an upgrade after a stellar season in the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen. 12 goals and six assists in 30 league appearances sees him get a +1 upgrade.

----------

MIDDLE GROUND

Hakim Ziyech won't receive an upgrade from FIFA 20 to FIFA 21 - he will remain on 85. Six goals and 12 assists in just 21 Eredivisie appearances isn't enough for the Moroccan to land an upgrade.

----------

DOWNGRADES

N'Golo Kante, despite being in the top 30, he received a -1 downgrade from 89 to 88, which can be justified following his injury problems in the 2019/20 season.

Blues fans were left disappointed as Timo Werner was handed a -1 downgrade this year. He initially started FIFA 20 with an 83 rating, before being handed a winter upgrade to 86.

Thiago Silva has seen the biggest decline as he was handed a -2 downgrade from 87 last year to an 85 this year. Despite reaching the Champions League final, the Brazilian will have to settle for a little less speed this year.

----------

FIFA 21 Top 100 in full:

Lionel Messi, Barcelona (93) Cristiano Ronaldo, Piemonte Calcio (92) Robert Lewandowski, Bayern Munich (91) Kevin De Bruyne, Manchester City (91) Neymar Jr., Paris Saint-Germain (91) Jan Oblak, Atletico de Madrid (91) Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool (90) Kylian Mbappé, Paris Saint-Germain (90) Mohamed Salah, Liverpool (90) Sadio Mané, Liverpool (90) Marc-Andre ter Stegen, FC Barcelona (90) Alisson Becker, Liverpool (90) Sergio Aguero, Manchester City (89) Sergio Ramos, Real Madrid (89) Karim Benzema, Real Madrid (89) Manuel Neuer, Bayern Munich (89) Thibaut Courtois, Real Madrid (89) Casemiro, Real Madrid (89) Eden Hazard, Real Madrid (88) Raheem Sterling, Manchester City (88) Samir Handanovic, Inter (88) Toni Kroos, Real Madrid (88) Kalidou Koulibaly, Napoli (88) Harry Kane, Tottenham (88) Ederson, Manchester City (88) Paulo Dybala, Piemonte Calcio (88) Joshua Kimmich, Bayern Munich (88) N'Golo Kante, Chelsea (88) Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool (87) Giorgio Chiellini, Piemonte Calcio (87) Hugo Lloris, Tottenham (87) Luis Suarez, Barcelona (87) Luka Modric, Real Madrid (87) Angel Di Maria, Paris Saint-Germain (87) Wojciech Szczęsny, Piemonte Calcio (87) Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Arsenal (87) Sergio Busquets, Barcelona (87) Ciro Immobile, Lazio (87) Keylor Navas, Paris Saint-Germain (87) Antoine Griezmann, Barcelona (87) Heung-Min Son, Tottenham (87) Roberto Firmino, Liverpool (87) Fabinho, Liverpool (87) Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United (87) Aymeric Laporte, Manchester City (87) Andy Robertson, Liverpool (87) Bernardo Silva, Manchester City (87) Jadon Sancho, Borussia Dortmund (87) Alejandro Gomez, Atalanta (87) Gerard Pique, Barcelona (86) David Silva, Real Sociedad (86) Yann Sommer, Borussia Mönchengladbach (86) Mats Hummels, Borussia Dortmund (86) Jordan Henderson, Liverpool (86) Jordi Alba, Barcelona (86) Thomas Muller, Bayern Munich (86) David De Gea, Manchester United (86) Paul Pogba, Manchester United (86) Marco Verratti, Paris Saint-Germain (86) Raphael Varane, Real Madrid (86) Dani Carvajal, Real Madrid (86) Jamie Vardy, Leicester City (86) Thiago Silva, Chelsea (85) Dries Mertens, Napoli (85) Miralem Pjanic, Barcelona (85) Gini Wijnaldum, Liverpool (85) Diego Godin, Inter (85) Toby Alderweireld, Tottenham (85) Leonardo Bonucci, Piemonte Calcio (85) Péter Gulácsi, RB Leipzig (85) Marco Reus, Borussia Dortmund (85) Kyle Walker, Manchester City (85) Thiago Alcantara, Bayern Munich (85) Dani Parejo, Villarreal (85) Christian Eriksen, Inter (85) Alex Sandro, Piemonte Calcio (85) Romelu Lukaku, Inter (85) Bernd Leno, Arsenal (85) Koke, Atletico Madrid (85) Lorenzo Insigne, Napoli (85) Luis Alberto, Lazio (85) Mauro Icardi, Paris Saint-Germain (85) Memphis Depay, Lyon (85) Riyad Mahrez, Manchester City (85) Serge Gnabry, Bayern Munich (85) Marquinhos, Paris Saint-Germain (85) Hakim Ziyech, Chelsea (85) Ricardo Pereira, Leicester City (85) Timo Werner, Chelsea (85) Clement Lenglet, Barcelona (85) Leroy Sane, Bayern Munich (85) Sergej Milinković-Savić, Lazio (85) Frenkie De Jong, Barcelona (85) Gianluigi Donnarumma, AC Milan (85) Marcus Rashford, Manchester United (85) Rodri, Manchester City (85) Milan Skriniar, Inter (85) Matthijs de Ligt, Piemonte Calcio (85) Kai Havertz, Chelsea (85) Erling Haaland (84)

----------

