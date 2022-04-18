Skip to main content
Ruben Loftus-Cheek Comments on Playing Unfamiliar Role of Wing-Back for Chelsea

Ruben Loftus-Cheek has commented on playing in an unfamiliar role of wing-back for Chelsea in recent weeks. 

The 26-year-old has made a number of appearances for the Blues in their last few games but instead of playing in his preferred role of central midfield, he has been featuring at right wing-back under Thomas Tuchel. 

Such a change has been beneficial though, with Loftus-Cheek scoring in the FA Cup semi-final against Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon. 

He spoke to the official Chelsea website ahead of the match, and spoke on his recent appearances at wing-back for the reigning World and European Champions.

"I’ve always been comfortable wherever I am on the pitch, I just have to bring my qualities to that position. In midfield you don’t get too much space to open up & drive with the ball and that’s one of my big strengths.

"In this position sometimes it allowed me to open up and go past people and use my running power. So I enjoyed it."

Loftus-Cheek scored his first goal for Chelsea since 2019 against Palace, and he appeared delighted with his strike after the match.

He said: "Way overdue! It's been a tough road, injuries and going on loan to find my form. I always believed in myself, I always wanted to play for Chelsea.

"I've played a lot this season. I'm happy. I thought just hit it, get contact. It took a deflection, I'll take it! First goal at Wembley, overjoyed."

Chelsea will now face Liverpool in the FA Cup final next month.

