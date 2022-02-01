AS Roma Director Offers Tammy Abraham Update as Chelsea Buy-Back Clause Confirmed

An update on Tammy Abraham has been provided AS Roma president Tiago Pinto as a buy-back clause in his contract has been confirmed.

The 24-year-old left the Blues last summer to join Serie A side Roma, under the management of former boss Jose Mourinho.

He had previously spent 17 years at the west London side, rising up through the Cobham academy to break into the first team in 2019.

IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

According to Pinto, via Fabrizio Romano, there is a buy-back clause in the striker's contract at the Italian side.

"There’s a buy back clause into Abraham contract but it’s not gonna be valid this summer - I’m not even worried, we’re happy with Tammy and he’s doing great.”

Chelsea have the ability buy Abraham back from July 2023 onwards, with the fee believed to be €80 million.

Since his move to the Italian capital, he has thoroughly impressed under Mourinho and is proving to be a clinical striker for them.

IMAGO / Sportimage

He has scored 17 goals and assisted a further four in 30 appearances in all competitions so far this season, including six goals in six in the UEFA Conference League.

In his two seasons in the Chelsea first team, with the forward being introduced under the management of Frank Lampard, Abraham featured 82 times for the Blues and scored 30 goals, as well as picking up 12 assists.

The 24-year-old was also part of the Champions League winning squad from last season, getting three goal contributions on the road to success in Porto in May.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube