September 10, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/OpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

Pep Guardiola Quizzed On Man City Transfer Window and Private Talks With Cristiano Ronaldo Prior to Manchester United Switch

Pep Guardiola has refused to comment on whether he spoke directly with Cristiano Ronaldo, after Manchester City opted not to sign the now former Juventus forward.
Author:
Publish date:

City failed to secure the signing of a new striker during the summer transfer window, with the Blues having not replaced all-time top goalscorer Sergio Aguero - who signed for Barcelona when his contract expired in June. 

The Blues were reportedly "confident" of replacing Sergio Aguero with Tottenham and England captain Harry Kane, but the 28 year-old announced that he would remain at the North London club for the 2021/22 season. 

Pep Guardiola had uncharacteristically spoken openly about potentially signing Harry Kane before the international break, however the Catalan chose not to do the same when asked about Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday. 

READ MORE: City Join league Rivals Liverpool in 'Wanting' Barcelona's Pedri

READ MORE: Man City 'Attracted' to £45M Serie A Full-Back Alongside PSG

Cristiano Ronaldo, who had looked to be on the verge of completing a sensational late transfer to Manchester City, re-signed for city rivals Manchester United on a two-year contract a fortnight ago. 

The Portuguese forward had been heavily linked with a move to the reigning Premier League Champions, with some reports even suggesting that Pep Guardiola had personally spoken with Ronaldo about a possible transfer. 

However, Pep Guardiola didn't say whether he had spoken to the 36 year-old about a move to the Etihad, as the Catalan told the media, "It's not my business to talk to players of other clubs," when questioned about if he talked with the former Juventus and Real Madrid player. 

READ MORE: New Man City video reveals Kevin de Bruyne fitness latest

READ MORE: Ederson Makes Sensational Admission About City Outfield Ambitions

The Manchester City manager also didn't want to reflect on the club's summer business, with Jack Grealish being the Blues' only arrival. 

Asked about Manchester City's transfer business this summer, Guardiola replied, "The window is closed, the subject is over... until the winter time."

The club chose not rival PSG to the signature of Lionel Messi and also didn't challenge the French heavyweights on deadline day, when they signed left-back Nuno Mendes from Sporting Lisbon - despite Manchester City having been heavily linked with the 19 year-old full-back. 

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

CR7
News

Pep Guardiola Quizzed On Man City Transfer Window and Private Talks With Cristiano Ronaldo Prior to Manchester United Switch

sipa_33358705
News

Pep Guardiola Provides Update on Zack Steffen's Covid-19 Recovery and Insight Into Scott Carson Availability

Jesus
News

Man City Amongst Premier League Sides Set To 'Defy FIFA' And Play Banned Players This Weekend

sipa_32583248
News

Pep Guardiola Provides Huge Update On Fitness Of Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden

Ferna 1
News

'My Adaptation Was Easy' - Fernandinho Recalls Challenges to Settling in Manchester

mm_251
News

Six Things Spotted in Man City Training Ahead of Leicester City Clash

KDB cover
News

Man City Receive Major Kevin De Bruyne Fitness Boost Ahead of Leicester City Clash

sipa_34852286
News

“He Could Be The Beast of All Beasts” - Noel Gallagher Reveals Why Man City Fans Want One Striker Over Harry Kane