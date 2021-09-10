Pep Guardiola Quizzed On Man City Transfer Window and Private Talks With Cristiano Ronaldo Prior to Manchester United Switch

Pep Guardiola has refused to comment on whether he spoke directly with Cristiano Ronaldo, after Manchester City opted not to sign the now former Juventus forward.

City failed to secure the signing of a new striker during the summer transfer window, with the Blues having not replaced all-time top goalscorer Sergio Aguero - who signed for Barcelona when his contract expired in June.

The Blues were reportedly "confident" of replacing Sergio Aguero with Tottenham and England captain Harry Kane, but the 28 year-old announced that he would remain at the North London club for the 2021/22 season.

Pep Guardiola had uncharacteristically spoken openly about potentially signing Harry Kane before the international break, however the Catalan chose not to do the same when asked about Cristiano Ronaldo on Friday.

Cristiano Ronaldo, who had looked to be on the verge of completing a sensational late transfer to Manchester City, re-signed for city rivals Manchester United on a two-year contract a fortnight ago.

The Portuguese forward had been heavily linked with a move to the reigning Premier League Champions, with some reports even suggesting that Pep Guardiola had personally spoken with Ronaldo about a possible transfer.

However, Pep Guardiola didn't say whether he had spoken to the 36 year-old about a move to the Etihad, as the Catalan told the media, "It's not my business to talk to players of other clubs," when questioned about if he talked with the former Juventus and Real Madrid player.

The Manchester City manager also didn't want to reflect on the club's summer business, with Jack Grealish being the Blues' only arrival.

Asked about Manchester City's transfer business this summer, Guardiola replied, "The window is closed, the subject is over... until the winter time."

The club chose not rival PSG to the signature of Lionel Messi and also didn't challenge the French heavyweights on deadline day, when they signed left-back Nuno Mendes from Sporting Lisbon - despite Manchester City having been heavily linked with the 19 year-old full-back.

