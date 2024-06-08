CFL 2024 Season Week 1 Game Preview: Saskatchewan Roughriders at Edmonton Elks
Both the Saskatchewan Roughriders and Edmonton Elks enter the 2024 season needing to get back to winning ways after missing the CFL postseason a year ago.
A new regime in Saskatchewan takes over with Corey Mace joining from the Toronto Argonauts after being the defensive coordinator for them. Mace made a lot of signings in the offseason to improve the roster including running back A.J. Ouellette, offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick and linebacker Jameer Thurman.
Edmonton has a critical 2024 campaign as it could be head coach and general manager Chris Jones needs to perform well or he could be out of a job. The team will be rolling with quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson as the starter in place of the 2023 starter Tre Ford who will back him up.
Preview
Game Information
Line: Elks -2, O/U 46
Date/Location: Saturday, June 8, 2024, at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta
Kickoff Time: 4 p.m. EST
Weather Forecast: Cloudy, 10 degrees Celsius, 10% chance of precipitation
TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS
Injury Report/Inactives
The Riders will be out seven players to injury to start the season. One of the key injuries to the team is defensive back Amari Henderson who is out with an Achilles injury after two interceptions last season. The team also takes a hit on the offensive line depth with Noah Zerr (thumb) also being out.
Edmonton also has seven players who won’t be playing on Saturday. The Elks are down three wide receivers with Gavin Cobb (hip), Vincent Forbes-Mombleau (hip) and Kyran Moore (knee) all out. One of the Elks’ top defensive backs Loucheiz Purifoy has been dealing with an illness this week but will be available to play.
Keys to Victory
Saskatchewan has a new culture in place and new pieces on offense and defense. Chemistry could take time, but the most important aspect is the offensive line protecting quarterback Trevor Harris as he looks to stay healthy and bounce back from a rocky 2023 campaign. Harris needs time to get the ball into his top receivers’ hands in Shawn Bane Jr. and Samuel Emilus.
Edmonton’s defense lost key pass rushers on the team from last year with AC Leonard and Jake Ceresna out leaving a gap to pressure Harris. That’ll put more pressure on the secondary to make plays. Bethel-Thompson needs to get into rhythm early with quick easy passes to his receivers to get familiar with his new receiving core.
Prediction
The Elks spent big money on Bethel-Thompson with the hopes that he can turn the franchise around and get them back into the playoffs this season. Saskatchewan on paper looks like the most improved team in the CFL from top to bottom. It all falls on Harris to step up his game at 38 years old with a talented group around him. This is one that feels like a statement win to start the year for Saskatchewan showing the league this is not the same Riders team.
Saskatchewan Roughriders 29, Edmonton Elks 23
