CFL Week 13 Game Preview, Prediction: Winnipeg Blue Bombers at Saskatchewan Roughriders
The Winnipeg Blue Bombers will look for a fourth straight win and first place in the West Division on Sunday night when they face the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
Winnipeg's (5-6) defense has carried the team this season. The unit is ranked first in total defense (318.2) and in scoring defense (20). Quarterback Zach Collaros has yet to figure out his struggles, as he has thrown a league-high 12 interceptions to just six touchdowns, the worst ratio in the CFL. The Bombers are coming off a 26-23 tight win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.
Saskatchewan (5-5-1) has a two-game losing streak after falling to the Toronto Argonauts off a last-second rouge scored off a missed field goal. Quarterback Trevor Harris has undoubtedly sparked the offense to improve but has not resulted in wins since returning from injury. The defense has held opposing offenses to under 28 points in each of the last three games.
Preview
Game Information
- Line: Roughriders -2, O/U 47.5
- Date/Location: Sunday, Sept. 1 at Mosaic Stadium in Regina, Saskatchewan
- Kickoff Time: 7 pm EST
- Weather Forecast: Sunny, 28 Degrees Celsius
- TV/Streaming: TSN, RDS, CFL+
Injury Reports/Inactives
Winnipeg is in pretty decent shape as only one player and offensive lineman, Gabe Wallace (knee), is out on the injury report. After leaving last week with a scary illness, starting offensive lineman Stanley Bryant is listed as questionable for the game. Top linebacker Adam Bighill is also questionable with a hamstring injury despite practicing all week.
The Riders are dealing with more injuries as three are listed as out, including defensive back Amari Henderson (shoulder), fullback Bruno LaBelle (leg) and linebacker Nick Wiebe (knee). Defensive backs Nelson Lokombo (calf) and Jaxon Ford (wrist) are listed as questionable.
Keys to Victory
Collaros needs to figure out what has him in a funk and fix it before it worsens. The defense will be called up to save the day again as Winnipeg has had the best defense in the CFL all season. The Bombers will have to create turnovers and set their offense up in short-field position if they want more than 20 points scored.
Can A.J. Ouellette get Saskatchewan's rushing game going? Coach Corey Mace wanted to implement a hard-nosed running game with the Riders, which has resulted in the third-worst rushing attack in the CFL. A rushing attack has to be established, and it all starts with the five offensive linemen. The Riders need to make Winnipeg one dimensional offensive and force Collaros to beat them through the air.
Prediction
This will be a defensive battle all game long. It comes down to which offense can create more 20+ yard plays. While Winnipeg's defense has been stifling, their offense has not done them any favors in winning games. Saskatchewan has a chance to win because their quarterback is simply playing better right now.
Saskatchewan Roughriders 21, Winnipeg Blue Bombers 19
