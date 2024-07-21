Hamilton Tiger-Cats Hold Off Late Toronto Argonauts Rally For First Win
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have won their first game of the 2024 CFL season, holding off a late surge by the Toronto Argonauts for a 27-24 victory.
It also marks the first time Hamilton has bested its Ontario rival in two years.
Thanks to some advantageous plays on defense and special teams, the Ti-Cats turned the tables on Toronto, scratching their way to a desperately needed triumph.
3 Takeaways from Hamilton's Week 7 Victory Over Toronto
1. Bye Week Pays Off For Hamilton
Hamilton didn't give a perfect performance, but early on, a well-rested and determined Ti-Cats team appeared to have fresher legs than Toronto. In contrast, the Argos, who were coming off a sigh-of-relief-type victory at Montreal, came out the gate sluggish. It cost them, as they staked Hamilton a 27-10 lead after three quarters.
With an added week of preparation, Hamilton's defense was well prepared for Toronto's offense, stifling the Argos passing attack. Cameron Dukes (180 yards, zero touchdowns) and his receivers couldn't get anything going down the field against a stingy Ti-Cats secondary. Toronto only completed one pass over 20 yards.
2. Ti-Cats Capitalize on Double Blue Miscues
Coming into Saturday night, Hamilton was worst in the league in turnover ratio and average field position. But the script was flipped as the Ti-Cats took advantage of multiple Argo errors to help propel them to their first victory of the season. A blocked punt and fumble recovery on a quarterback sneak resulted in two touchdowns for Hamilton. The two game-shifting plays helped give the Ti-Cats momentum that they never relinquished.
3. Chad Kelly's Absence Looming Large For Toronto
Bo Levi Mitchell has settled into a nice groove for Hamilton after a mixed performance earlier this season. On the flip side, things have gotten progressively worse at quarterback for Toronto. The absence of Chad Kelly is more prevalent with each passing game.
Kadeem Carey had another solid performance (66 yards, 1 TD), and megastar kick returner Janarion Grant, who returned another kick for a score against Hamilton, continues to be one of the steals of the offseason.
However, the departure of the CFL's Most Outstanding Player looms large for Toronto. The Boatmen's lack of explosive plays in their passing game without Kelly was expected, but the Argonauts' aerial attack without him has no juice whatsoever. Toronto pulled Dukes late and turned to Nick Arbuckle (8-of-14, 118 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT) against Hamilton, but either option is merely an insufficient band-aid until Kelly returns to heal the offense. That's still five weeks away from potentially happening.
Up Next
Hamilton (1-5), fresh off its first victory, heads to Edmonton next Sunday to square off with the CFL's lone remaining winless team, the 0-6 Elks.
The 3-3 Argos head back home for a showdown next Saturday with the 2-5 Winnipeg Blue Bombers.
You can find Mike Mitchell on X @ByMikeMitchell.
