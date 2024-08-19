Who Starred in Week 11? Top CFL Performances on Offense, Defense, Special Teams
The CFL saw Week 11 of the season start with a pair of close games before concluding with two blowouts. Many thought they would see BC Lions quarterback Nathan Rourke shine in his first CFL start in two years, but other stars emerged on offense, defense and special teams.
Here are the top performers of the CFL weekend.
SI.com’s Players of the Week
Offensive Player of the Week: Hamilton Tiger-Cats RB Greg Bell
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats went through all the emotions of two key players suffering tough injuries in their 47-22 loss to the Edmonton Elks. Hamilton's backup running back, Greg Bell, started in place of James Butler and was electric with the ball in his hands. Bell racked up 173 total yards and two touchdowns. He did everything from running the ball to catching out of the backfield.
Defensive Player of the Week: Saskatchewan Roughriders LB C.J. Reavis
The Saskatchewan Roughriders lost on a late touchdown scored by the Montreal Alouettes, but they got a stellar individual performance from linebacker C.J. Reavis, who had four tackles, one sack and one forced fumble in the loss. It is this kind of performance on defense that has made the Riders a competitive team this season
Special Teams Player of the Week: Ottawa Redblacks Kicker Lewis Ward
Ottawa needed a game-winning field goal from their reliable kicker, Lewis Ward, to seal a win against the Calgary Stampeders. Ward converted all three of his extra points and field goals, including the game-winning 51-yard field goal with no time remaining. The Redblacks have leaned on their kicker all season to make some big kicks and Ward keeps coming through for Ottawa.
You can follow Anthony Miller on X @ByAnthonyMiller.
Catch up with CFL on SI.com on Facebook and X.